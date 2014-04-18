The Real Reason Liberals Support Higher Taxes on the Rich

Karabell makes a couple of mistakes here. First, wealth inequality and income inequality are different measures and cannot be used interchangeably. The word “wealth” doesn’t even appear in Porter’s article. In addition, Porter's take is more nuanced than Karabell's selective quoting suggests. For instance, Porter also writes, “[W]hile the effect of widening inequality may be exaggerated by some research, there is decent evidence that it leads to other inequities—in health and education, for instance.”

In fairness, Karabell’s main point has some truth. The economic consequences of rising income inequality are still uncertain. In a recent paper, Jared Bernstein, a left-leaning economist at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, could not find an unequivocal link between rising income inequality and slow economic growth. (Karabell cites him in his piece.) Other economists have come to similar conclusions. But since Bernstein published his paper, researchers at the International Monetary Fund found that income inequality is harmful for economic growth. In fact, they conclude that redistributive policies can boost growth. Karabell does not mention this work in his piece.

However, Karabell’s final argument is his most egregious:

The top 100 CEOs in the survey took home a total of $1.5 billion. That’s rather nice for them, but redistributing, say, $1 billion of that would do almost nothing to help the 100 million people at the bottom of the economic pyramid in the U.S. Even if you included upper management and got to, let’s say, $100 billion, the extra income distributed across American society would barely improve living standards.

Since Karabell is referring to the $1.5 billion the top 100 CEOs made in 2013, I assume his reference to $100 billion is an annual figure as well. And if he thinks $100 billion in additional redistribution “would barely improve living standards,” he does not understand the federal budget. President Obama’s plan to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) would cost $60 billion over 10 years and lift half a million people out of poverty while helping another 10.1 million Americans in deep poverty. You could fund that and still have $940 billion to spend on antipoverty programs over the next decade. The federal government spent $61 billion in total on the EITC last year. On the Child Tax Credit, it was $57 billion. In January, Republicans and Democrats bitterly fought over food stamp cuts that ended up totaling $9 billion over a decade. An additional $100 billion in annual federal spending would have an immense effect on the living standards of low-income Americans.

Karabell reveals his fatal conceit when he writes, “The assumption of a causal link between excessive pay at the top and low growth and stagnant incomes fuels the drive to reframe the tax code toward greater redistribution.” That’s wrong. What drives liberals to reform the tax code at the expense of high-income individuals is the ability to use that revenue to help the lower- and middle-class. Whether excessive executive pay is at the root of rising inequality is beside the point. Critics of the liberal position don’t seem to understand this. If they did, who knows—maybe they would agree.