Watch This Film About Belarus. It Shows Putin's Bleak Vision for Eastern Europe

Dangerous Acts concerns a small group of Belarusian stage actors and directors who have been blacklisted from working in state-approved theaters due to their involvement in a major protest that shook the capital city of Minsk in 2011. The protests were in response to allegations of fraud surrounding the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus as a dictator since 1994. Riot police arrested hundreds of demonstrators, and the core members of the Belarus Free Theater fled the country. The film traces their journey from underground performances and political agitation in Minsk to exile in New York and London, where they have drawn praise for their chilling, minimalist reenactments of the protests. In one, a man stands on an empty stage and starts to clap, and suddenly he is assaulted and carted away by police. State-employed street-sweepers dutifully remove any trace of his presence.

At a screening last week of the film at the New America Foundation in New York, director Madeleine Sackler explained that she was drawn to the project by Belarus’s low profile in the West. Even though celebrities ranging from Tom Stoppard to Mick Jagger to Kevin Spacey have rallied in support of the Belarus Free Theater, neither the performers nor any other victims of Lukashenko’s dictatorship have received a fraction of the attention given to the Russian punk collective Pussy Riot or the political upheaval in Ukraine. Sackler became interested in the question of how to capture a lack of free speech on camera, and how to make international audiences care.

Dangerous Acts does not make the case for Belarus’s significance in geopolitical terms, but it presents a harrowing portrait of a country where a ten-year-old boy hangs himself and his father, the actor Oleg Sidorchik, descends into alcoholism as he struggles to find a legal outlet to express his grief. Many of the members of the Belarus Free Theater have been arrested multiple times by the KGB (which has kept both its name and status in Belarus) and subjected to rape and torture in prison. Their relatives endure home searches and harassing phone calls from the authorities. Criticizing Lukashenko’s regime is impossible. Even a silent march by protesters bearing no signs is enough to trigger a violent crackdown, and proper journalistic credentials are not enough to protect photographers from being thrown in vans and hauled away by plainclothes police.