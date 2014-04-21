Watch This Film About Belarus. It Shows Putin's Bleak Vision for Eastern Europe

Dangerous Acts does not make the case for Belarus’s significance in geopolitical terms, but it presents a harrowing portrait of a country where a ten-year-old boy hangs himself and his father, the actor Oleg Sidorchik, descends into alcoholism as he struggles to find a legal outlet to express his grief. Many of the members of the Belarus Free Theater have been arrested multiple times by the KGB (which has kept both its name and status in Belarus) and subjected to rape and torture in prison. Their relatives endure home searches and harassing phone calls from the authorities. Criticizing Lukashenko’s regime is impossible. Even a silent march by protesters bearing no signs is enough to trigger a violent crackdown, and proper journalistic credentials are not enough to protect photographers from being thrown in vans and hauled away by plainclothes police.

In a panel following the screening, Arch Puddington of Freedom House described how Belarus has led the way among its fellow former Soviet republics in reversing the tentative liberal reforms of the early 1990s. Unlike Russia and Ukraine, it never experienced the tumultuous privatization that created potential alternate centers of power beyond the state. Lukashenko pursued a foreign policy of halting, negotiated reintegration with Russia, thus ensuring access to Russian economic subsidies to compensate for a lack of private investment. By consolidating absolute power at home, Lukashenko has avoided the chaos of Ukraine’s fragile and regionally polarized democracy, establishing an alternate post-Soviet model more amenable to Russia’s leadership. While Putin and Lukashenko have never gotten along personally, the stability of Belarus’s repressive regime is its only hedge against Russian intervention.

Another panelist, the journalist Masha Gessen, took credit for coining Belarus’s unavoidable epithet, “Europe’s last dictatorship,” before adding that she wished she could uncoin it. When I asked her why, she said Russia has now overtaken Belarus in rolling back individual liberties, and that Putin is likely to extend this rollback to Crimea and any other regions of Ukraine he manages to annex. Gessen, the author of a damning biography of Putin, said she related to the exiles in Dangerous Acts. Last year, she left Russia with her partner and her children in response to the infamous law against homosexual propaganda, which directly threatened her family. She is in contact with gay residents of Crimea, who are now subject to that law. LGBT Belarusians, including some members of the Belarus Free Theater, also face mounting pressure from the state.

Dangerous Acts offers a valuable portrayal of what Puddington calls “21st century authoritarianism”, a system that updates 20th century models of dictatorship to survive in the face of new media technologies, global economic pressures, and a younger generation of activists who are more engaged with civil society than with traditional opposition parties. A core feature of Lukashenko’s model is uncertainty. If the performers choose to attend a protest, some of them may be arrested and some may not. Those who are arrested may be freed within a week to demonstrate the regime’s leniency to Western governments, or may be held for over a year to demonstrate its harshness to domestic critics. Opposition websites may be blocked at critical moments and unblocked at other times. Scenes of protesters brutally clubbed by riot police are somehow less disturbing than scenes of the exiled performers speaking with their elderly parents and young children on Skype, not knowing when they’ll be able to reconnect in person.

“There is no such thing as totalitarianism,” says Gessen. The leaders of Belarus and Russia wield their power selectively and unpredictably, which is why the most common plea from the exiled performers is for a normal life. In an early scene, we see young children in a courtyard pretending to be cops and KGB interrogators under the watchful gaze of actual cops. In their play “Being Harold Pinter,” four Belarusian actors craft a life-size child out of newspaper and have it perform ordinary schoolroom tasks. Later, an exiled actor notices KGB Bar, a popular literary hangout in Manhattan’s East Village, and wishes for the day when only bars and laundromats in Minsk will bear the initials.