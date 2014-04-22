The Politics of Climate Change Stink. That's Why 'Think Globally, Act Locally' Is Back

The Santa Barbara oil accident in January 1969 was a gut-punch to the national psyche: a massive, ugly blowout of black goop that despoiled one of the nation’s most picturesque coastlines. It was in-your-face. There was nothing subtle about it.

Keystone, by contrast, is a disaster only potentially. To believe that Keystone is an environmental catastrophe, you must believe first that climate change is a catastrophic threat to the world; you must believe second that the pipeline will worsen climate change meaningfully. You may, indeed, believe those things. But polls suggest that most Americans support the pipeline.

That helps explain why, last week, the Obama administration—led by a president who has talked of climate change in increasingly worried tones—essentially punted on the pipeline. The administration announced it was postponing a decision on whether to let the Keystone be built. Officially, the administration cited two reasons for the postponement: a February decision by a Nebraska court raising questions about the pipeline’s proposed route, and a desire to give federal agencies time to pore over the millions of public comments that have been submitted both for and against the Keystone. Politically, the deferral all but ensures that a decision on Keystone—a decision that, yea or nay, is sure to infuriate partisans on one end of the political spectrum—won’t take place until after November’s midterm Congressional elections. The Keystone fight already has dragged on more than five years, and now it will last a good deal longer.

Because climate change is an inchoate, gradual threat—one that, unlike the Santa Barbara spill, isn’t visible in a snapshot or a TV frame—the debate over what to do about it plays out in symbols. Keystone has become, at least in the U.S., the biggest symbol of them all. Its likely effects on global emissions are both debated and debatable. President Obama has said he will approve the pipeline only if studies show it won’t significantly increase greenhouse-gas emissions. Many environmentalists argue it will; they note that producing oil from Canada’s oil sands is particularly energy intensive, which is to say that oil from Canada’s oil sands is a particularly dirty kind of oil. Others, including those in the petroleum industry, argue that crude from Canada’s oil sands will be produced and sold whether it’s sent through the Keystone or shipped by some other means. A controversial State Department study earlier this year concluded that Keystone wouldn’t significantly boost greenhouse-gas emissions.

How mind-numbingly complicated. How different from the days of Santa Barbara.