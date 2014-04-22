Roberts Court: States Can Ban Affirmative Action

I wrote to some of the leading experts on affirmative action and higher education law to get their takes on the ruling. Several suggested that its most immediate impact will be in the six other states that, like Michigan, have passed ballot initiatives banning affirmative action: Arizona, Florida, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Washington. Any attempt to challenge those bans is now “futile,” Robert M. O’Neil of The University of Virginia School of Law wrote in an e-mail. The ruling could also inspire other states to hold ballot initiatives—or could spur out-of state activists to look for places propose them, said Michael A. Olivas of the University of Houston Law Center.

The opening for activists could stretch beyond racial preference in admissions. Barbara A. Lee, an attorney who teaches at Rutgers’ School of Management and Labor Relations, predicted the ruling would “encourage those who oppose any form of preference (possibly even those related to social class, income, geography, etc.) to organize a grassroots movement to eradicate by ballot initiative the policies that educators have developed to broaden the scope of educational opportunity for groups traditionally excluded from access to public higher education, either by law or by poverty.”

In principle, scholars said, Tuesday’s ruling does not contradict earlier rulings from the Supreme Court that affirmative action is constitutional. The most important of these is Grutter v. Bollinger, in which the Court held in 2003 that universities can use race in admissions to further their compelling interest in creating diverse student bodies. In 2013, the Court sent Fisher v. University of Texas, another challenge to affirmative action, back to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which had originally upheld the Grutter precedent.