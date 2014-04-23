This Infamous Hacker Went to Prison for Trolling AT&T. Now He Wants to Troll Wall Street.

That caught the attention of the FBI. After several false starts and a few shifting charges, Auernheimer was indicted for conspiracy and identity theft under the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. In 2011, he was extradited to New Jersey to stand trial. His defense then, as now, is that the data he “stole” was already public. “I never broke into anything,” he told me recently. “Data was aggregated from this public resource and given to a journalist. The supposed victim in this case didn’t even think it was victimized.”

But the government prevailed. In prison, Weev spent a good chunk of time in solitary—retribution, he claims, for continuing to speak out about the case. By 2014, conditions had worsened. “I was not only in solitary,” he said, “but I had just started a hunger strike. To further punish me in solitary they stopped delivering my mail to me, refused to let me mail my attorney about the conditions I was living under, would not let me have my newspaper or magazine subscriptions, or my books.”

The hunger strike ended earlier this month after only four days, when the Third Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Auernheimer’s conviction on a technicality: Since neither Auernheimer nor the AT&T servers he accessed were located in the state of New Jersey, the original trial had run afoul of the Constitution. “Cybercrimes,” Circuit Judge Michael Chagares declared, “do not happen in some metaphysical location that justifies disregarding constitutional limits on venue.”