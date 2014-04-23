But if the news was often grim, newsreel was determined to stay positive. Looking at that newsreel now, you realize no one dared to offer a glimpse of what Japanese survivors looked like as their burned skin peeled away. Maybe the camera crews were nervous about hitting the contaminated ground. So the newsreel became a song of power and victory. Somehow the newsreels always felt like singalong moments.

Such thoughts are prompted by the release of great bounty. In Britain, the Pathé News ran in cinemas from 1910 until 1970—a ten-minute medley ranging from the Bomb to cute puppy tricks that played before a film. Now that collection has been released to YouTube. It amounts to 85,000 filmed items, which can seem like our past being free for inspection. The truth is not quite that exciting. Many of these items have been available for years, and the whole collection has been organized for modern consumption with bland present-day commentary laud over past events. So raw footage—using the word raw to mean both untreated and a source of pain—has been dressed up as history that we can read as trouble-free.

Newsreel is a predator, hungry for mishaps. There’s a way in which the ideal newsreel camera prowls the world looking for disaster, but is always a few seconds too late. So the Pathé Collection has rapt footage of the Hindenburg coming in to moor at Lakehurst, New Jersey, in May 1937. We see ballast being jettisoned, and lines dropped; we feel the dainty yet ponderous drift of the great whale. But key seconds—the instant a fire breaks out—are missing. So we cannot judge whether the fire began inside the zeppelin or outside in a gas escape. We cut to the dirigible already prostrate on the ground, its frame a nervous system of fire, scarier than any of the shots from Hiroshima. This is newsreel as it was meant to be, but still it’s less dramatic than commentator Herbert Morrison on his radio broadcast to Chicago.