Newsreel is a predator, hungry for mishaps. There’s a way in which the ideal newsreel camera prowls the world looking for disaster, but is always a few seconds too late. So the Pathé Collection has rapt footage of the Hindenburg coming in to moor at Lakehurst, New Jersey, in May 1937. We see ballast being jettisoned, and lines dropped; we feel the dainty yet ponderous drift of the great whale. But key seconds—the instant a fire breaks out—are missing. So we cannot judge whether the fire began inside the zeppelin or outside in a gas escape. We cut to the dirigible already prostrate on the ground, its frame a nervous system of fire, scarier than any of the shots from Hiroshima. This is newsreel as it was meant to be, but still it’s less dramatic than commentator Herbert Morrison on his radio broadcast to Chicago.

Fires are the stuff of movies. Take the burning of the Reichstag in 1933. The Pathé collection has a piece on Hitler becoming Chancellor of Germany that includes footage of the fire a few weeks later. But the commentary doesn’t know whether the fire was the work of communists, or a Nazi trick that would be blamed on communists. The best modern intelligence on the Reichstag is still uncertain. But here’s where the item is deceptive. The pieces of newsreel have been used to make a modern capsule with a new commentary (done by John Humphrys, a BBC newscaster) that concludes, ”at last, Hitler had grasped the dictatorial powers he always wanted.”

That’s not unfair as an historical verdict. But the original commentary from 1933 would be so much more interesting (and historically valuable). That voice-over would not have been as confident about Herr Hitler’s design, or nature. I suspect it would help illustrate the wish for appeasement that afflicted the German-watching Europe. History is what happened (whatever it was), but it’s also what contemporaries believe had happened.

There’s an item on the General Strike of 1926 in Britain when aggrieved miners called out other unions. It only lasted ten days before—as that voice reassures us—the middle-class longing for order prevailed. Smart schoolboys drove the buses and their uncles handled the trains until those silly workers saw sense and played the game. Of course, in 1926 there would have been no sound, just titles, but the newsreels were always brimming with the good humor of positivism. It was a voice that had its home in used-car ads, and for Pathé it was often a booming baritone that belonged to Bob Danvers-Walker. The American newsreels “March of Time” and “Movietone News” had the same buoyant approach, and that’s one reason why small disasters (the battle of the Somme) were more manageable than recurring wounds in society (like class obedience and the cult of stupidity).

But sometimes an issue and a moment come together. In the summer of 1913, at the Epsom Derby, the king, George V, had a horse running, Anmer. As the field made a downhill turn, a woman stepped out from the packed railings and stood on the course to collide with the king’s horse. Her name was Emily Davison and she was a suffragette who had spent periods in prison already and who had suffered physical damage while being force-fed. The camera is in a perfect position to catch this unexpected event—did Davison know that and place herself accordingly? We feel the impact. Her skull was crushed. There’s a true sense of horror.