If That Crazy Nevada Rancher Had Cried Religious Liberty, the GOP Would Have His Back

One of the most heartening developments in recent weeks is a recognition on the part of many conservative opinion makers that Cliven Bundy—the tax-protesting Nevada cattle rancher, who has refused to pay federal grazing fees applicable to him and other ranchers—is not within his rights to just ignore the law because he doesn't agree with it.

Just today, the conservative Weekly Standard described Bundy as "a rancher gaming the system to his own financial advantage, and disguising his scheme in populist rhetoric: refusing to pay a tax which others must pay, and “tying up the courts”—for two decades!—as he continues to ignore the law."