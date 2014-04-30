How Barack Obama Sold Out the Kale Crowd

“The administration was naïve on how much of a fight it was going to have on its hands when it came to the GIPSA rules and changing the balance of power,” says J. Dudley Butler, who ran GIPSA from 2009 to 2012. “And then there were too many naysayers inside the administration who were looking for a reason not to get into a fight.”

The disappointments would only mount from there. After Vilsack initially indicated that the USDA would place geographic restrictions on the growing of genetically modified (G.M.) alfalfa—so as to protect conventional and organic alfalfa growers from G.M. contamination—in early 2011 it caved to the food giant Monsanto and fully deregulated G.M. alfalfa’s growth.

Meanwhile, in 2009, Obama’s newly appointed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, Margaret Hamburg, reportedly likened the problem of overuse of antibiotics in livestock—which can lead to drug-resistant bacteria in animals as well as in humans—to having your “hair on fire”; but late last year, when the FDA finally took steps to address the problem, its program was voluntary. The FDA has also failed to deliver on Obama’s 2008 campaign pledge to label genetically modified food.

And it's not just a matter of unfulfilled promises. On some food policy issues, the Obama administration has actually managed to lose ground. In 2012, the USDA began the regulatory process of allowing poultry lines to increase their speed from a maximum of 140 birds per minute to 175. At the same time, the program decreases the number of required federal food-safety inspectors, who are responsible for spotting unsanitary or diseased birds, on each line from four to one.

“What is the Obama administration’s food policy?” asks Dave Murphy, head of the group Food Democracy Now and a prominent Obama supporter during the 2008 campaign. “The answer, I’m afraid, is that it’s status quo and industrial agribusiness as usual.”

Even Michelle Obama, who has been the toughest food fighter in her husband’s administration, has been forced to compromise. When she launched the anti-childhood obesity “Let’s Move!” campaign in early 2010, its main target was the food companies. In a speech that year to the Grocery Manufacturers Association, the first lady berated these companies for marketing unhealthy food to kids. “We need you all to step it up,” she said. But when the industry pushed back against the prospect of new regulations—on both food content and marketing practices—the Let’s Move! campaign changed course.

Rather than fight the food companies, the first lady joined them. Let’s Move! formed partnerships with, for instance, Walmart (to cut prices on healthy foods) and Subway (to encourage kids to put more vegetables on its sandwiches). At the same time, Let’s Move! underwent what the Obama Foodorama blog deemed “a fundamental shift”—turning its focus from nutrition to exercise. Rather than haranguing food companies about putting too much sugar in their products, Michelle Obama sounded the alarm on “the crisis of inactivity that we see among our kids.”

Granted, even the first lady’s watered-down efforts have accomplished some good. In 2012, she successfully backed legislation that made meals in the National School Lunch Program healthier. And in February, she unveiled the FDA’s proposed new food labeling guidelines, which would update serving sizes, increase the font size on calorie counts, and list added sugars. What’s more, her symbolic gestures aren’t entirely without benefit. “I think the White House garden has phenomenal symbolic value,” says New York University professor and prominent food-industry critic Marion Nestle. “It sends the message, without anybody having to make speeches about it, that growing gardens is a fun and useful thing to do.”

But it’s telling that, seven years after arugula-gate, Obama’s foodie supporters still find themselves taking comfort in symbolism. “I think there’s this inherent desire to believe in the Obama administration and to still have hope that they’re on the right side. There’s a huge capacity to forgive for the foodie crowd,” says Christopher Leonard. “But the people who really care about and follow these issues are so defeated. They pushed a rock up a hill for fifteen years, got it almost to the top, and then the rock rolled down back to the bottom. It almost would have been better if they hadn’t gotten so close.”



Jason Zengerle is a senior editor at The New Republic.