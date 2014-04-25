The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed new regulations on electronic cigarettes—setting off a new, furious debate over what’s become the most controversial subject related to tobacco control. E-cigarettes are the rechargeable devices that allow you to inhale nicotine in a propylene glycol vapor, which can be blown out with the look and feel of real smoke. Companies market them as a safer alternative to smoking, while their advocates say they can help people quit. The sales pitch seems to be working. From 2008 to 2012, sales jumped from 50,000 units to 5 million.

The new FDA regulations would ban the sale of e-cigarettes to minors and regulate how much nicotine the devices can contain. Analysts warned that restrictions could slow the industry’s growth, retarding innovation. But the announcement drew some expressions of relief from manufacturers, which feared more aggressive restrictions. “I like the overall tone,” Jason Healey, president of blue e-Cigs, told USA Today. Miguel Martin, president of LOGIC, the second-largest seller, said “I’m encouraged by it.”