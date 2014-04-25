The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed new regulations on electronic cigarettes—setting off a new, furious debate over what’s become the most controversial subject related to tobacco control. E-cigarettes are the rechargeable devices that allow you to inhale nicotine in a propylene glycol vapor, which can be blown out with the look and feel of real smoke. Companies market them as a safer alternative to smoking, while their advocates say they can help people quit. The sales pitch seems to be working. From 2008 to 2012, sales jumped from 50,000 units to 5 million.

The new FDA regulations would ban the sale of e-cigarettes to minors and regulate how much nicotine the devices can contain. Analysts warned that restrictions could slow the industry’s growth, retarding innovation. But the announcement drew some expressions of relief from manufacturers, which feared more aggressive restrictions. “I like the overall tone,” Jason Healey, president of blue e-Cigs, told USA Today. Miguel Martin, president of LOGIC, the second-largest seller, said “I’m encouraged by it.”

Anti-tobacco activists seemed a bit more anxious. Under the proposed regulations, e-cigarette companies could continue offering flavored versions, advertising the products on television, and selling them online. “It’s very disappointing,” said Stanton Glantz, a professor at the Center of Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California, San Francisco. E-cigarettes raise real some safety concerns: Nicotine itself can be highly toxic in large doses and, already, several thousand poisonings from e-cig refills have been reported. But the big worry for public health advocates, including the major medical societies, is what e-cigarettes would mean for the use of regular cigarettes and other forms of smoking.

Rather than help people to quit, public health advocates fear, e-cigarettes might encourage more people to start.