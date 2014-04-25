The Two Chances for Immigration Reform to Pass This Year

New comments from President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner suggest neither man is quite ready to give up on immigration reform—and that, just maybe, it still has a small chance of becoming reality.

Obama on Friday used a stop on his Asian tour, a naturalization ceremony in South Korea, to plug the Senate-passed bill that is sitting in the House of Representatives. “There's no greater strength, no greater essence of America than the fact that we attract people from all around the world who want to be part of our democracy,” he said, urging: “we’ve got to fix our broken immigration system and pass common-sense immigration reform.”

Boehner’s remarks came during a town hall meeting on Thursday, in his home district in Ohio—and they’ve quickly gone viral, thanks to video taken of his colorful performance. “Here's the attitude: Ohhhh. Don't make me do this. Ohhhh. This is too hard,” he howled dramatically to the crowd. “We get elected to make choices. We get elected to solve problems and it’s remarkable to me how many of my colleagues just don’t want to ... They’ll take the path of least resistance.” You can watch the video below.

Comments like these won’t shake the pessimism, shared by most savvy political observers, that immigration reform is dead. And with good reason: Reform can’t get through the House unless and until the conservative rank-and-file, and some House GOP leaders, drop their opposition. There are no signs of that happening, which is why immigrant-rights advocates have turned to pushing Obama for executive action to stop deportations instead. But if reform were to pass, insiders say there are two opportunities for it to do so—this summer, after the height of primary season is over; or the lame duck period after November’s elections.