What It Will Take for Obama to Satisfy His Immigration Critics

But this shift probably wouldn’t have a huge practical effect on deportations, since the administration already tends to pass over those who would be eligible for the authorization. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) 2013 data, only about 10,000 of the immigrants deported last year—less than three percent of the total—didn’t fall into any of the agency’s high priority groups. The much bigger problem for immigrant communities is the fact that the high priority categories are so broad. To make a significant impact on deportations, the administration would need to narrow them.

One option—which the Associated Press now reports is under consideration—would be to stop prioritizing the deportations of people who had been removed before and snuck back into the country; and of others who have run afoul of the immigration system, but not the criminal one. The original theory behind targeting these “repeat entries” was that leaving them alone undermined the whole system. But in many cases, these immigrants crossed the border a second time to reunite with family. The AFL-CIO memo also calls for dropping this policy, saying it “badly distorts DHS’s efforts to enforce immigration law in a manner that reflects rational enforcement priorities”; even ICE’s former director John Sandweg recently recommended abandoning it in an LA Times op-ed. The AP says the change “could shield tens of thousands of immigrants now removed each year solely because of repeated immigration violations” but “would fall short of deportation curbs demanded by activists.”

Another possibility would be to alter deportation policy toward people with criminal records. At the moment, anybody with a conviction is a high priority for deportation. But, as The New York Times has reported, a large number are guilty of relatively minor or petty crimes, like traffic violations. Obama could define the category more narrowly, so that it includes only more serious offenses, though it’s hard to say where he should draw the line.