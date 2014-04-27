The Democrats' Best Senate Hopes: An Unorthodox Ranking

While pundits cite polls, the political pros who steer campaigns keep their eyes on different figures: how many actual votes their candidate needs to prevail, and where those votes will come from. Proprietary formulas reveal the number of votes that a contender can count on going in, which leaves a shortfall that can be closed through mobilization. With field studies having determined a price for each additional vote yielded by the most effective turnout tactics, we were able to compare the relative difficulty and costliness of this year’s most competitive Senate races. Ranked from easiest to most difficult, our list of the 2014 Senate races that Democrats have the best chances of winning through mobilization looks like this:

1 West

Virginia democratic

vote deficit 53,125 Total Registered Voters: 1,202,886 Turnout Score: 44.82 Expected Total Vote: 539,191 Win Number: 280,379

Total Reflex Voters: 448,236 Weighted Party Score: 0.507 Core Democratic Vote: 227,254

Democratic Vote Deficit: 53,125

Total Unreliable Voters: 216,747 Weighted Party Score: 0.5802 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 107,760

New Registrants: 32,298 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 15,037

Conversion Cost: $ 2,496,875 Volunteer Need: 123,958 hrs 2 Alaska democratic

vote deficit 69,014 Total Registered Voters: 499,497 Turnout Score: 54.09 Expected Total Vote: 270,178 Win Number: 140,493

Total Reflex Voters: 209,861 Weighted Party Score: 0.341 Core Democratic Vote: 71,479

Democratic Vote Deficit: 69,104

Total Unreliable Voters: 89,641 Weighted Party Score: 0.439 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 20,779

New Registrants: 44,616 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 17,985

Conversion Cost: $ 3,242,658 Volunteer Need: 161,033 hrs 3 Montana democratic

vote deficit 77,868 Total Registered Voters: 655,745 Turnout Score: 64.46 Expected Total Vote: 422,667 Win Number: 219,787

Total Reflex Voters: 343,749 Weighted Party Score: 0.413 Core Democratic Vote: 141,918

Democratic Vote Deficit: 77,868

Total Unreliable Voters: 138,136 Weighted Party Score: 0.5408 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 34,664

New Registrants: 22,041 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 10,247

Conversion Cost: $ 3,659,796 Volunteer Need: 181.692 hrs 4 New

Hampshire democratic

vote deficit 85,502 Total Registered Voters: 877,673 Turnout Score: 58.31 Expected Total Vote: 511,771 Win Number: 266,121

Total Reflex Voters: 409,966 Weighted Party Score: 0.441 Core Democratic Vote: 180,619

Democratic Vote Deficit: 85,502

Total Unreliable Voters: 302,298 Weighted Party Score: 0.5293 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 123,356

New Registrants: N/A

Conversion Cost: $ 4,108,594 Volunteer Need: 199,505 hrs 5 Iowa democratic

vote deficit 144,929 Total Registered Voters: 2,124,755 Turnout Score: 54.20 Expected Total Vote: 1,151,530 Win Number: 598,796

Total Reflex Voters: 1,008,745 Weighted Party Score: 0.450 Core Democratic Vote: 453,867

Democratic Vote Deficit: 144,929

Total Unreliable Voters: 545,675 Weighted Party Score: 0.56 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 250,269

New Registrants: 55,417 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 27,066

Conversion Cost: $ 6,811,663 Volunteer Need: 338,168 hrs 6 Louisiana democratic

vote deficit 198,164 Total Registered Voters: 2,957,892 Turnout Score: 45.28 Expected Total Vote: 1,339,304 Win Number: 696,438

Total Reflex Voters: 1,224,477 Weighted Party Score: 0.407 Core Democratic Vote: 498,274

Democratic Vote Deficit: 198,164

Total Unreliable Voters: 775,135 Weighted Party Score: 0.6077 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 426,084

New Registrants: 62,426 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 34,906

Conversion Cost: $ 9,313,708 Volunteer Need: 462,383 hrs 7 Arkansas democratic

vote deficit 213,510 Total Registered Voters: 1,596,331 Turnout Score: 53.93 Expected Total Vote: 860,957 Win Number: 447,698

Total Reflex Voters: 697,186 Weighted Party Score: 0.336 Core Democratic Vote: 234,187

Democratic Vote Deficit: 213,510

Total Unreliable Voters: 359,396 Weighted Party Score: 0.5508 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 116,601

New Registrants: 97,909 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 49,237

Conversion Cost: $ 10,034,970 Volunteer Need: 498,190 hrs 8 Kentucky democratic

vote deficit 225,441 Total Registered Voters: 3,077,868 Turnout Score: 44.98 Expected Total Vote: 1,384,451 Win Number: 719,914

Total Reflex Voters: 1,199,775 Weighted Party Score: 0.412 Core Democratic Vote: 494,473

Democratic Vote Deficit: 225,441

Total Unreliable Voters: 595,542 Weighted Party Score: 0.5389 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 284,417

New Registrants: 227,756 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 121,780

Conversion Cost: $ 10,595,727 Volunteer Need: 526,029 hrs 9 Michigan democratic

vote deficit 229,870 Total Registered Voters: 6,161,521 Turnout Score: 47.76 Expected Total Vote: 2,942,742 Win Number: 1,530,226

Total Reflex Voters: 1,224,477 Weighted Party Score: 0.492 Core Democratic Vote: 1,300,356

Democratic Vote Deficit: 229,870

Total Unreliable Voters: 1,999,327 Weighted Party Score: 0.6187 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 654,950

New Registrants: 370,346 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 220,121

Conversion Cost: $ 10,803,890 Volunteer Need: 536,363 hrs 10 Colorado democratic

vote deficit 239,862 Total Registered Voters: 3,570,769 Turnout Score: 53.93 Expected Total Vote: 1,925,716 Win Number: 1,001,372

Total Reflex Voters: 1,641,894 Weighted Party Score: 0.464 Core Democratic Vote: 761,510

Democratic Vote Deficit: 239,862

Total Unreliable Voters: 910,585 Weighted Party Score: 0.5585 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 420,444

New Registrants: 129,873 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 67,254

Conversion Cost: $ 11,273,514 Volunteer Need: 559,678 hrs 11 North

Carolina democratic

vote deficit 542,079 Total Registered Voters: 6,487,485 Turnout Score: 48.21 Expected Total Vote: 3,127,700 Win Number: 1,626,404

Total Reflex Voters: 2,447,961 Weighted Party Score: 0.443 Core Democratic Vote: 1,084,325

Democratic Vote Deficit: 542,079

Total Unreliable Voters: 2,027,448 Weighted Party Score: 0.5672 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 1,027,777

New Registrants: 207,682 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 105,390

Conversion Cost: $ 25,447,713 Volunteer Need: 1,264,851 hrs 12 Georgia democratic

vote deficit 663,699 Total Registered Voters: 6,162,629 Turnout Score: 45.95 Expected Total Vote: 2,831,749 Win Number: 1,472,509

Total Reflex Voters: 2,314,297 Weighted Party Score: 0.349 Core Democratic Vote: 808,810

Democratic Vote Deficit: 663,699

Total Unreliable Voters: 1,569,574 Weighted Party Score: 0.5591 Democratic-Leaning Unreliables: 712,813

New Registrants: 203,300 Democratic-Leaning New Registrants: 107,476

Conversion Cost: $ 31,193,853 Volunteer Need: 1,548,631 hrs

So how did we come up with all the numbers that led to those ratings? We did it the way campaign strategists would.

As Sasha Issenberg explains in this issue’s cover story, the first crucial piece of election math is known as a win number–generally 52 percent of however many ballots were cast in comparable races, with those extra two-percentage points included in order to play things safe. Then a campaign determines how many votes it can consider in the bank, a tally that’s the product of a four-step calculation. Here’s how we came up with those “base votes” in our rankings of the races that will decide which party will control the Senate next year.

First, there’s the number of registered voters in the jurisdiction, a matter of public record. Then there’s their average turnout score, a 0-to-100 probability scale indicating how likely they are to go to the polls. This is determined via voting histories and proprietary models, the results of which may vary; the turnout scores we used come from our collaborators at Clarity Campaign Labs. (Other projections below were provided by TargetSmart Communications.)