Some Advice for John Oliver: Stop Imitating 'The Daily Show'

Last night’s premiere of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” gave little indication that this was the show’s first episode: no personal introduction; no mission statement; no thanking his parents. Oliver’s opening line—“Welcome to … whatever this is”—was the only sign that this was a show still in the process of figuring itself out. That was fitting, because the first outing of Oliver’s HBO series didn’t feel like a show still figuring itself out. For anyone who had seen Oliver’s incredibly successful stint as guest host on “The Daily Show” last summer—or who had seen any episode of “The Daily Show,” period—the new HBO series was astonishingly familiar: “The Daily Show: Sunday Night Edition.”

That’s not exactly a bad thing. Oliver got the job because he is both very, very funny, and a natural at the fake-news format that Jon Stewart perfected over at Comedy Central. I feel a bit peevish criticizing a show that is both hilarious and thoughtful this early in its run—and yet I can’t help feeling disappointed by this new series’ lack of ambition. Unlike "The Daily Show," "The Colbert Report," and "Late Night," Oliver's show airs only once a week—Sunday night at 11 p.m. The schedule puts "Last Week Tonight" at risk of rehashing its competitors' material—last week's news, literally—but it's also an opportunity. Last Thursday, Oliver stopped by “The Daily Show” to boast about the luxuries of HBO. “Oh my god, are you kidding me? Paid cable is amazing,” he told Stewart. “No advertisers—you can do whatever you want.” But with all these resources and freedom, Oliver delivered more of the same. At times, last night’s episode felt like playing a “spot the difference” puzzle. A white, uber-minimalist logo adorned a set that otherwise could have been imported directly from Comedy Central. Oliver can now curse without basic-cable censors bleeping him out. (“Who gives a shit?” was his exasperated comment on 2016 election coverage.) And the most obvious difference: no commercial breaks, letting the show run 30 minutes.