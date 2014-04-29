Local Governments Have Cut a Staggering Number of Teachers Lately. It Didn't Have to Be That Way.

Despite this apparent flaw, some details of the report are still meaningful. NELP broke down net employment changes by industry, and found that the three sectors with the largest net reduction of jobs were federal, state, and local government. (That’s consistent with the loss of high-paying jobs, since public sector work tends to pay better than private.) And of the 627,000 jobs that government shed, 44 percent were from education at the local level.





That’s equivalent to almost 300,000 fewer people working on public education. Many of them are teachers.





It didn’t have to be this way. Local and state governments typically have limited abilities to borrow money. The federal government doesn’t. There’s been a lot of slack in the economy, which means the government could have done plenty of borrowing and spending without crowding out private investment. It could have used that money to invest in infrastructure or simply to mail checks to Americans. Or it could have given the money to state and local governments. That would have spared most if not all of those education jobs, which would have been good for local economies (unemployed teachers do the same thing as other unemployed people—they spend less money.) It might also have been good for the kids in school, although the relationship between class size and education quality is pretty murky.

Conservatives might cheer these layoffs, or at least not bemoan them, because they think public school teachers specifically—and public sector workers generally—are paid too much anyway. But even to the extent that might be the case, this sort of indiscriminate cutting wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense, for reasons economist Noah Smith explained last week: