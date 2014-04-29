The White House Is Publishing a Map of Schools That Mishandle Sexual Assault

And the panel's new guidelines echo some of the ideas these experts floated to me this winter. For one thing, many wanted to see a system for holding schools accountable when they mishandle rape on campus— for example, a public listing of the schools the Office for Civil Rights has investigated. The administration has published such a list on the new website it announced yesterday, NotAlone.gov. The site also has resources to help victims find nearby counseling and legal services—and to walk them through the process of filing a complaint.

The administration is also pushing schools to look more closely at their institutions' sexual culture. It’s at work on a “campus climate survey” that it will ask the schools to conduct next year. After that, the report says, “we will explore legislative or administrative options to require schools to conduct a survey in 2016”—boosting the pressure.

One of the things I heard most often from experts was that the administration should lay out a model judicial policy for schools struggling to reform their practices. The report promises to provide schools with “a model reporting and confidentiality protocol” and “a checklist for schools to use in drafting (or reevaluating) their own sexual misconduct policies.” It notes: “Although every school will need to tailor a policy to its own needs and circumstances, all schools should be sure to bring the key stakeholders—including students—to the table.”