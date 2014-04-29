Could Donald Sterling Halt the Sale of the Clippers?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Tuesday afternoon his immediate ban of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life and his intention to get the league's other owners to force Sterling to sell the team. But because we don’t know how Sterling will respond, and because the NBA’s constitution and by-laws are secret, it is unclear where this story ends. Will Sterling put up a fight in the courts? And if so, does he have a case?

“This could take years,” said an antitrust expert with experience dealing with sports leagues who is unfamiliar with the NBA’s secret rules, which were released online early Tuesday evening. In the event of a lawsuit, “My guess is the court would issue some sort of preliminary injunction that says, ‘I’m going to take a look before I rule.’” A look at the “equities” could very well militate against a sale of the team until the matter is decided, according to the expert, who requested anonymity because of potential future business with sports leagues.

“I can't tell you what a judge will actually do,” said Jeffrey Kessler, a prominent antitrust lawyer. Kessler was speaking only for himself, but he has represented the NBA players union and is “familiar” with the NBA’s secret rules. He added, “I believe the league has the authority to do this and that circumstances would justify it.” (Skadden Arps attorney Jeffrey Mishkin, the league’s chief outside counsel, referred an inquiry to the league.)

Sterling would face a particularly high hurdle in challenging Silver’s lifetime ban. The commissioner’s decision is treated as a “final arbitration decision” under the league constitution, leaving the NBA with “a lot of good arguments that there’s no grounds to challenge it,” said Kessler. He added, “The only way you can challenge it in court is on very, very narrow grounds. You can’t challenge it on the merits.”