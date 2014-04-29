Could Donald Sterling Halt the Sale of the Clippers?

Theoretically, Sterling could challenge both how faithfully the NBA followed its own rules and the legitimacy of those rules themselves under antitrust law. A federal statute effectively exempts football, baseball, basketball, and hockey leagues from antitrust claims. As the expert put it, “For any of these sports leagues to operate, there needs to be some league rules.”

Kessler was skeptical that such a challenge from Sterling would be successful, though he might try it anyway: “I think it'd be very difficult for him to assert an antitrust claim here.” But the expert mused that although Sterling “lived with them for years,” he could assert that the rules unfairly restrain competition: “Antitrust laws don’t like it when competitors agree with each other to prevent other competitors,” the expert said. “The court would take a look at these kinds of rules, and see whether they're reasonable or not.”

If the owners vote to force Sterling to divest, the surest way for the process not to be drawn out is for Sterling not to sue or otherwise not press his case for too long. The myriad cancelled sponsorships as well a statements from players, coaches, other teams, other owners, and even Sterling’s own team—which posted the statement, “We Are One,” in big letters on its website just after Silver’s press conference Tuesday afternoon, and added elsewhere, “We wholeheartedly support and embrace the decision”—might speak to Sterling with a kind of eloquence the law can’t muster.