Racist NBA Owner Donald Sterling Has Been Banned for Life. But This Story’s Only Just Begun.

What if they refuse to exercise that authority? “I fully expect to get the support I need,” Silver said flatly, clarifying that while he didn’t poll all the owners, he did speak with several, all of whom expressed their support. Okay, but what if they refuse—does Sterling get to attend his team’s games and such? Wouldn’t the lifetime ban be lifted? “The lifetime ban is done,” Silver thundered, almost annoyed.

Some on Twitter ridiculed the fine as chump change to the billionaire Sterling. It is chump change. But did they hear the part about the lifetime ban? Or the part about how Silver’s going to force him to sell the team? Or that it’s the maximum the NBA’s constitution permits Silver to fine Sterling? These are the same people who complained that Silver did not go far enough in his first press conference on Saturday. Get over yourselves. We will look back on this in a few years—or a few weeks—as remarkably swift and harsh justice.

So now to the bad. The uncomfortable subtext—and, when several reporters raised it, actual text—was that the NBA probably should have done this a long time ago. Everybody has known about Donald Sterling for years. Silver inadvertently highlighted this when he said, “I’ve known Donald for over 20 years, so I suspected it was his voice”—a reference purely to the sound of his voice that, to my hearing, sounded like a bit of a guilty conscience. Silver clarified that, although the NBA owners will “take into account a lifetime of behavior” when they vote on forcing Sterling to divest, he himself made his decision based solely on the tapes. It’s awkward because Silver has been in this position not four months, and it is overwhelmingly his predecessor, David Stern, who failed to act against Sterling (and even abetted him, as when he re-directed star point guard Chris Paul to his team) all these years. Silver was Stern’s longtime protégée; Silver’s father was chairman at the law firm Proskauer Rose when Stern first took on the NBA as a client in the 1970s. Some Oedipal stuff there, in other words. Family stuff.