That Spike in Health Care Spending May Be Here, Right on Schedule

As White House officials were quick to point out, we’re not suddenly spending more on health care because we’re suddenly paying more for the same goods and services—in other words, the price of insulin, appendectomies, and other goods and services didn’t just jump. No, the main reason we’re spending more is that we’re getting more of these things. And that makes sense. More of us have money to spend on medical bills, now that the economy is recovering. And more of us have health insurance, thanks to the Affordable Care Act.

As Jonathan Chait helpfully (and generously) reminded his readers this morning, this spending spike was not just predictable. It was predicted—by writers like Ezra Klein and, yes, yours truly. And while I can’t speak for Ezra, I can assure you it’s not because I have supernatural fortune-telling abilities. It’s because I can read government reports, like those from the Congressional Budget Office and the official Medicare actuary. They, along with other respected forecasters, predicted that health care spending would temporarily surge as so many new people got health insurance. See the graph below, which is based on projections I used in a 2009 column.

The big unknown remains what happens next. There’s evidence to suggest that health care has undergone a real revolution, so that costs won’t continue to rise as quickly as they did historically. Hospitals are getting more aggressive about stopping infections and following up with patients after discharge. Insurers are bargaining harder with providers. Most people in and around the health care industry expect that, after an initial jump, health care inflation will settle back down at a lower level. But where will it settle? Will it be low enough to spare us painful fiscal trade-offs in years and decades to come? And what role will Obamacare end up playing in this trajectory? The answers are impossible to know right now, in part because it depends on future decisions—about how strongly to stand by existing cost control efforts, and what new efforts to try. Even among like-minded experts, there's lot of disagreement.