That Spike in Health Care Spending May Be Here, Right on Schedule

The big unknown remains what happens next. There’s evidence to suggest that health care has undergone a real revolution, so that costs won’t continue to rise as quickly as they did historically. Hospitals are getting more aggressive about stopping infections and following up with patients after discharge. Insurers are bargaining harder with providers. Most people in and around the health care industry expect that, after an initial jump, health care inflation will settle back down at a lower level. But where will it settle? Will it be low enough to spare us painful fiscal trade-offs in years and decades to come? And what role will Obamacare end up playing in this trajectory? The answers are impossible to know right now, in part because it depends on future decisions—about how strongly to stand by existing cost control efforts, and what new efforts to try. Even among like-minded experts, there's lot of disagreement.

In the meantime, while we wait and think through the possibilities, this new report is a good opportunity to remember something that conversations about health care spending frequently overlook. Nobody likes paying a lot for health care in the abstract. But it’s not like there's some magic threshold, beyond which health care spending becomes a problem. And that's because there’s no economic principle that says a dollar going to health care is worse than a dollar going to other goods and services. The reason high health care spending should frustrate us is that we’re getting a lousy deal. All the available evidence suggests that the U.S. spends way more than other countries to get results that are not clearly better and in many respects worse.

That puts the current spike in a different light. Some of that new spending comes from previously un- and underinsured people getting care they had postponed or might not otherwise have gotten. You may have heard about one of those stories recently, in Jon’s piece or a previous dispatch by my colleague Brian Beutler—it’s about a Philadelphia man, long opposed to Obamacare, who signed up for coverage and with it got what might have been life-saving surgery. This isn’t a bad thing. It’s a good thing! If people weren’t lining up to get more care, that’d actually be a little worrisome, because it’d mean the newly insured weren’t taking advantage of the opportunity. America’s biggest fiscal challenge is keeping health care spending to a reasonable level. But “reasonable” can still represent a lot of money, as long as it’s money well-spent—and, of course as long as we're willing to pay it.