The New Republic Hosts “The Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in New England”

Washington, D.C.—State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates? Will future candidates for public office shy away from climate policy, or will it become a key issue in upcoming elections?

On May 6, The New Republic and The League of Women Voters will host "The Frontier of Climate Change" to address the current state of climate policy and the political future of climate change in the United States.

WHO

Headline Interviews

Peter Shumlin, Governor of Vermont

Donnalee Lozeau, Mayor of Nashua, New Hampshire

Dan Utech, Special Assistant to President Obama for Energy and Climate Change

Panel Discussion

Anne Kelly, Director of Public Policy, Ceres

Michael Simpson, Chair, Department of Environmental Studies, Antioch University New England

Curt Spalding, Administrator, New England Region, Environmental Protection Agency

Moderators

Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University’s Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance and Columnist, The New Republic

James Pindell, Political Reporter, WMUR-TV

WHEN

Tuesday, May 6, 2014

9:30am-12:30pm EST

WHERE

The New Hampshire Institute of Politics & Political Library

Saint Anselm College

100 Saint Anselm Drive

Manchester, NH 03102

RSVP

http://frontierofclimatechangenh.eventbrite.com/

LIVESTREAM

http://www.newrepublic.com/article/117275/frontier-climate-change-state-and-local-action-new-england

