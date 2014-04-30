The New Republic Hosts “The Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in New England”

PRESS RELEASE
Washington, D.C.—State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates? Will future candidates for public office shy away from climate policy, or will it become a key issue in upcoming elections?
On May 6, The New Republic and The League of Women Voters will host "The Frontier of Climate Change" to address the current state of climate policy and the political future of climate change in the United States.
WHO
Headline Interviews
Peter Shumlin, Governor of Vermont
Donnalee Lozeau, Mayor of Nashua, New Hampshire
Dan Utech, Special Assistant to President Obama for Energy and Climate Change
Panel Discussion
Anne Kelly, Director of Public Policy, Ceres
Michael Simpson, Chair, Department of Environmental Studies, Antioch University New England
Curt Spalding, Administrator, New England Region, Environmental Protection Agency
Moderators
Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University’s Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance and Columnist, The New Republic
James Pindell, Political Reporter, WMUR-TV
WHEN
Tuesday, May 6, 2014
9:30am-12:30pm EST
WHERE
The New Hampshire Institute of Politics & Political Library
Saint Anselm College
100 Saint Anselm Drive
Manchester, NH 03102
RSVP
http://frontierofclimatechangenh.eventbrite.com/
LIVESTREAM
http://www.newrepublic.com/article/117275/frontier-climate-change-state-and-local-action-new-england
GENERAL INQUIRIES
Diana Ryan
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Annie Augustine