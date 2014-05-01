But whatever. That’s not even the best part. The best part is the fact that lefty scholar Stephen F. Cohen, chronicler of Bukharin and champion of the workingman, scathing critic of American imperialism, turns out to be a straight-up great-man, great-game American imperialist. This whole thing with Crimea and Donetsk, you see, is all about the West and Russia. Actually, no, fuck that, it’s all about America. Cohen, the anti-Americanist, somehow becomes the perverse inverse of an American patriot, ascribing far too much agency to the very power he despises, giving it all kinds of powers it doesn’t actually have, like the ability to solve this thing.

What about Russia? Does proud, resurgent Russia embody any kind of inherent traits—or people, or actors, or political, historical, processes—that aren’t simply the anti-mirror to the West’s? What about the fact that the anti-Americanism in Russia flared not because of NATO expansion? Or the fact that it came at a time of great U.S.-Russia cooperation? What of the fact that anti-Western sentiment in Russia erupted first in the Kremlin and its television stations; that its lava then oozed down the country’s slope in response to internal Russian political events, namely, the pro-democracy, anti-Putin protests that broke out in the winter of 2011-2012? The fact that Putin’s cronies cynically played the Western agent/fifth column card to help Putin win the presidential election in March 2012, and then couldn’t really plug up that volcano, or really want to—well, yeah, why would Stephen F. Cohen consider that when we know from the get-go that it was all America’s fault?

And here’s another small detail Cohen doesn’t want to clutter your mind with: Ukraine. You may have heard of it, it’s been in the news a bunch recently, and it’s a country of 46 million people, each of whom thinks and wants and may even want some say in this. But, shhhh, why?

Ukraine, you see, is just "a former Soviet republic" and a catalyst for feelings between Russia and the West. It’s a thing that can be “smuggled into NATO” because its desire or non-desire to be in NATO is automatically less important than how that “smuggling” would make Russia feel. It doesn’t seem to matter that NATO accession was not really on the table for Ukraine (just look at its military performance in recent weeks) and neither was EU accession because—warning: another meaningless detail!—Ukraine is a financial basket case, even worse than the basket cases the EU is already dealing with. It doesn’t matter to Cohen that both issues were matters of great debate inside that insignificant detail named Ukraine, and that the fact of their potential smuggling into this or that union might be something to be decided inside Ukraine, a sovereign and independent country trying in vain to regain its own territory captured by masked Russian gunmen. (How, I wonder, does Cohen feel about invasions if they involve certain North American powers and certain Middle Eastern countries?)

I won’t even get into the fact that the actions of the pro-Russian thugs and the idea of joining Russia are actually hugely unpopular in eastern Ukraine, but why would we ask Ukrainians if Russia is upset?

Also, that broken February 21 agreement that Cohen and the Kremlin love to talk about so much? Russia didn’t sign it because Russia thought it was a pretty terrible agreement.

But whatever. It doesn’t matter. What matters is history. “Future historians will certainly find some merit in Moscow’s arguments, and wonder why they are being widely debated in, for example, Germany, but not in America,” writes Cohen. He even starts his op-ed with an evocation of the world-historical. “Future historians will note that in April 2014, nearly a quarter-century after the end of the Soviet Union, the White House declared a new Cold War on Russia,” he writes.

Future historians, whoever they are, are obviously going to be a monolith, a kind of Sanhedrin that will think unanimously and by consensus, unlike, say, present historians who make careers out of disagreeing with other historians. Something that Cohen, once a renowned academic, should know all about.