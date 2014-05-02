The German Doctor (director: Lucia Puenzo)

We are in Patagonia, on a road that lasts 300 miles. A family are ready to make the journey in a battered white van—father, mother and three children, and the mother is pregnant again. Then a man asks if they would mind if he drove along behind them. It is a desolate place, where the journey needs to be made in daylight. Yet it’s an odd request. The man is tall, cultivated, and better educated than the locals. He has an impressive new car, a steel blue sedan. He is more the authority figure, yet he is asking for a little guidance. Or is he trying to attach himself to them, and the pretty twelve-year-old daughter he has started talking to? The story is as poised as the setting is desolate. You have to wonder. The man is pleasant enough, though guarded, and very watchful. He is handsome, helpful, but his face can turn cold. You’d find him hard to place, I think, if the movie wasn’t called The German Doctor.

Would it be a more valuable film if the title was different and if the man was shy, comic, impulsive and warm? Or is that all impossible if his real name is Dr. Josef Mengele?

Mengele had a degree in medicine from the University of Munich and he was once regarded as a promising researcher. But then he became attached to the concentration camp at Auschwitz where he carried out many experiments on unwilling subjects with a view to making genetic modifications. This was a warped kind of medicine, creative but cruel. He slipped away from that camp in January 1945 and in the aftermath of war he escaped to South America. Exactly how that happened, and how he lived in that new world, often using his old name, is a mystery. Of course, he was not the only war criminal on the run. Adolph Eichmann, one of the managerial brains behind the Holocaust, was arrested by Mossad agents in the suburbs of Buenos Aires in 1960, and shipped back to Israel. At the time, the Mossad believed Mengele was nearby, and not long thereafter he escaped to Paraguay.

News of Eichmann’s capture comes in the course of The German Doctor, and the Mengele figure gets that hunted look. Already, he has insinuated himself into that family he drove with: he is trying to make the 12-year-old girl grow taller and he is interested in the twins born to the mother. Twins are good for experiments. The medical details are vague, but the Mengele character keeps a notebook with fond yet ominous drawings and he has his course of treatment, which seems obsessive and sinister. But maybe the real Mengele believed he was on the track of something useful. It’s the dramatic suggestion of the film that Mengele becomes so attached to this family that he actually puts himself at more risk of being captured. But that is hard to pull off. The more obvious way of telling a Mengele story is to have Gregory Peck as a raging monster (never quite Peck’s style) in a South American jungle, where he is trying to breed infant Fuhrers. That was called The Boys from Brazil (from an Ira Levin novel), and it was a shameless melodrama and a pretty scary film.