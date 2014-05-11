Too many people got into the areas that the police called pens. There was surging enough to lift people off their feet. Metal barriers crumpled. Ninety-six people would die that day or thereafter from the crushing pressure. Fans spilled onto the pitch and many police stood by helpless: there were no cutters to break the chain-link fencing, no ladders, so that people could have been freed. There was little in the way of immediate medical care. The game was stopped. A disaster was occurring in front of the BBC television cameras covering the game. Within minutes, the police were putting out a story that fans had broken through the outer gates, that they had been drunken beasts. Days later parts of the British press claimed that some Liverpool fans stole money from the bodies of the dead and urinated on the police.

If you want to get a quick lesson in class and malice in Britain, you should see Daniel Gordon’s Hillsborough. It is a fine film that will lead you to tears and fury—but with such material what else are you going to make? Disaster is the unending subject for documentary. Gordon had the BBC footage. He interviewed survivors and relatives, and there is a modest amount of judicious recreation. I believe the result is impeccable and tragic.

Have you ever been in a crush of human beings? When I was ten or so, my father would take me to see Chelsea in crowds of 60,000 or so. We stood on the terraces, and because I was a boy, we got taken to the front (which is the best view and the most dangerous spot). Sometimes the crowd moved like a sea and my father stood at my back to guard me. At the exits, after the game, he held us back. Those bottlenecks were the worst places. But I can recall being in a crush with men in coats hanging over me, and the air of tobacco and booze and unwashed clothes was thick as soup. And there was another smell: dog-shit. At Chelsea there was dog-racing in the evening and the dogs were in the kennels howling at all the stir. It was a kind of hell, but we hated to miss a game. Still, I understand the sheer, mindless force there is in crowds. History has depended on it.

Two days before Hillsborough was shown, the HD cameras were at Anfield (the home of Liverpool) for a crucial game, Liverpool v. Manchester City. It proved to be a great game in fierce sunlight, 3-2 to Liverpool, with high speed, flashy goals, and at least two flamboyant stars—David Silva and Luis Suárez. But that was only after the piercing anniversary moments before the game. There were ninety-six empty seats in a block; in one whole stand people held placards to make a huge memorial to the lost; and there still was fury, because in the course of investigation, the iniquity of that day has not been resolved yet. No one has ever been charged. This is England, where a sense of history can mean dragging your feet until power and privilege escape. The present captain of Liverpool, Steven Gerrard (he will probably captain England in Brazil), had a cousin who was killed at Hillsborough in 1989. In those days soccer was a family affair. Few were players, but relatives went to the game and had supported the team for generations.

There were commissions of inquiry into the Hillsborough disaster, and within a year it was clear where the blame rested. Recommendations were made and acted on, whereby all major grounds in Britain went over to a policy of having everyone at the ground with a ticket and in a seat, since we are more belligerent and vulnerable when standing up. This was plainly a sensible and humane measure. But it brought problems. The capacity of every ground was drastically reduced, and rebuilding had to be done: Hillsborough had a record attendance of 72,000 once, but it is now limited to 40,000. So those seats went up in value. That accompanied the way satellite television (or Rupert Murdoch) took over game coverage and top-class foreign players were able to play in the Premier League. This has made soccer a dazzling entertainment, but it has killed the game as a working-class art. You have to pay around $100 now for a ticket at Chelsea, if you can find a ticket. That club is owned by the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, and Liverpool is part of the Fenway Sports Group, the people behind the Boston Red Sox. I don’t think English money could any longer support the great game, just as English fans are less able to see it.