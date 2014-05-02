PRESS RELEASE

Washington, D.C.—The New Republic is pleased to announce that Dan Utech, Special Assistant to President Obama for Energy and Climate Change, will speak on May 6 at “The Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in New England." The event will take place at The New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Prior to joining the White House, Utech served as a Senior Advisor to former Energy Secretary Steven Chu. He joined the Administration after 10 years in the Senate, where he worked on a wide range of energy and environmental policy issues.

Register at http://frontierofclimatechangenh.eventbrite.com/ and click here for the agenda and complete lineup of speakers.