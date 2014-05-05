“Quasi-experimental studies like this one can take advantage of both longer time frames and larger sample sizes,” Baicker added. “While it is harder to establish causality definitively, we work hard to eliminate other potential explanations—making it seem like the expansion is the most viable explanation of the reduced mortality.”

As Adrianna McIntyre, the widely read blogger on health policy, puts it, "The findings aren’t bulletproof, but they’re close."

But then what about that other study, the one with data from Oregon? It’s still important, because it was based on a natural and truly randomized experiment, the kind that happens very rarely in the social sciences. A few years ago, Oregon had enough money to expand its Medicaid program—but not enough to cover everybody who wanted to enroll. State officials used a lottery to determine who could sign up and that created two groups, distinct only in their random luck. A star-studded group of researchers—including Baicker, a co-author on the Massachusetts study—focused on health indicators like control of diabetes and high blood pressure. They found no proof that people on Medicaid had better results.

To the Affordable Care Act’s detractors, the Oregon study was proof that expanding Medicaid—which the Affordable Care Act does as part of its efforts to help people get insurance—is worse than a waste of money. "If you support expanding Medicaid," Avik Roy wrote in Forbes, "you’re doubling down on a failed system." That argument never made much sense. The same Oregon study reaffirmed that people ended up more financially secure and that they reported themselves to be in better mental health—two very real benefits that, arguably, offered plenty of justification for the law.

But the lack of clear results on health was a genuinely big deal—and Baicker, for one, thinks the results still raise doubts about how much expanding Medicaid alone can accomplish. “Medicaid improves well-being in important ways (including finances, mental health, self-reported health, and care access and quality), but does not corral chronic disease,” Baicker told me, when I asked her how a sensible, honest person might interpret the two sets of results. “This (non-comprehensive) package of improvements comes at a cost to taxpayers, as enrollees use not only more preventive care, but more hospital and ED visits. How policy-makers weigh the costs against the benefits depends on which aspects of well-being they care about and what the alternative uses of the money are.” Quite right—here, for example, is Michael Cannon of the Cato Institute, suggesting the benefit does not justify the expansion's large cost.

Still, the Oregon experiment also had limits, because its sample size for measuring health effects was small. In fact, scholars like Austin Frakt from Boston University and Aaron Carroll from Indiana University argued the sample size was too small to draw any firm conclusions about effects on health. (The two blog for The Upshot now.) They thought it would take a study with a much larger population, and a longer time to observe results, for real changes in health outcomes to show up. That’s precisely what the new Massachusetts study does, even though it’s not a perfectly random study. “The Oregon study is an extremely well-done study,” says Sommers, “but it's just impossible to randomize several hundred thousand people to coverage and follow them for 4 years. That's what we can do with the Massachusetts natural experiment, and it gives us much greater ability to identify these sorts of health impacts of insurance coverage.”

Informed, honest people can disagree over exactly how to reconcile the two sets of results—and skeptics, particularly on the right, will undoubtedly find flaws with the Massachusetts study that I am not spotting yet. But here's one more thing to keep in mind. The findings from Massachusetts are consistent with a long line of similar, previous work. In the 1990s, for example, economists Janet Currie and Jonathan Gruber found that expanded eligibility for Medicaid led to lower infant mortality and fewer low birthweight babies. “More work is clearly needed,” says Gruber, an MIT professor who was an architect of both the Massachusetts and federal health reforms, “but we should basically be back to our presumption that health insurance improves health.”

Note: This item has been updated with new links, clarifying language and such.