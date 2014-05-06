A lot of stuff happens in tonight’s two episodes of “Louie”—Louie wakes up, Louie plays poker, Louie gets thrown in jail—but as in the previous three seasons of Louis C.K.’s ballsy, brilliant show, all that plot is kind of besides the point. This isn’t “Game of Thrones,” after all; no one is getting his head cut off. So I was sort of surprised, and amused, when I received the screeners for the fourth season, along with a precisely worded embargo request from FX, asking (respectfully!) that critics not reveal any spoilers about the garbagemen in tonight’s opening scene. But that wordless, opening sequence was a perfect “Louie” gag: taking a small, mundane annoyance of urban life (in this case, impossibly loud sanitation workers as you try to sleep) and pushing it to an absurdist extreme, as the garbagemen climbed through Louie’s window to jump on his bed and clang around. Even after Louie left the room, the camera lingered there, watching the men throwing trash. There was a strange beauty to it, reflecting part of what makes Louis C.K. a great artist of the city, mining the peculiar discomfort of cramped quarters and strange encounters.

In the 19 months since “Louie” aired its last episode, Louis C.K. has transformed from our most celebrated comedian to the culture’s foremost stand-up philosopher. He’s a voice of wisdom and humanity on technology and consumerism and modern malaise. Last week, his tweets about his kids’ homework prompted a New Yorker column on education reform. One recent stand-up bit is now, oddly enough, circulating online as life-hacking advice. He took 2013 off to recharge (and to put in memorable appearances in Blue Jasmine and American Hustle.) And now he’s back, with two episodes airing each Monday night for the next seven weeks. (This rushed schedule lets the show qualify for this year’s Emmy’s, which it should sweep.) This is the same “Louie”—brilliant, humane, melancholy, gross—its missing opening credits the only significant change in the fourth season. Maybe we just don’t need to be introduced to Louis C.K. anymore; he’s a known quantity.

Tonight’s first episode, titled “Back” (a pun!), was about as low-concept as the show gets: a grab-bag of vignettes, loosely grouped around aging and mortality and paternal responsibilities. After his rude awakening, Louie chats with his building’s super, who tries to tell him a joke (set-up: Pinocchio performing oral sex on a woman) but skips the real punchline. (I’ll let you google that yourself.) Louie tries to set him straight, but the super thinks the scenario is funny enough on its own. “Why do you gotta clutter it up? I mean, aren’t you a comedian?” Cluttering it up, of course, is what Louis C.K. does best, layering jokes with detours and pauses and surreal touches. Then again, the super may have the right idea: tonight, the punchlines felt like afterthoughts in episodes where the real humor—and pathos—came from its juxtapositions and unlikely pairings.

Case in point: The first episode’s disappointingly predictable punchline—Louie uses his newly purchased vibrator to soothe his newly aching back, treading on ground Sex and the City handled a decade ago. What came before, though, was delightful, particularly Louie’s visit to a doctor played by Charles Grodin. Now, Louie doesn’t have the best record with medical professionals: One doctor told him he had “the worst penis [he’s] ever seen,” and in the first season a dentist molested him. In that light, Grodin’s doctor wasn’t that bad, merely chiding Louie for having not coming to him with a more interesting disease while attentively eating a sandwich. And his advice is the kind of morose-yet-life-affirming wisdom that Louis C.K. is known for: “Accept the fact that your back is going to hurt sometimes. Be very grateful for the moments that it doesn't. Every second spent without back pain is a lucky second. String enough of those lucky seconds together, you have a lucky minute.”