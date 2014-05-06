Just a couple months ago, when same-sex marriage bans began collapsing around the country and the public rejected a few ham-fisted efforts to create or bolster legal protections for those who hoped to discriminate against gays and lesbians (both married and single) religious conservatives felt besieged—as if America had rapidly evolved into a society that doesn't tolerate Christian norms and practices anymore.

From the perspective of the men and women of great influence who until recently had been able to prevent the state from recognizing same sex marriages, the change has been jarring. But for the rest of us, it is a great advancement that has come at great costs, the least significant of which is a sense of alarm among those adjusting to the loss of a small measure of privilege.

The idea that civil rights for gays and lesbians are some kind of affront to people of faith, and a significant imposition on their liberty, is absurd on its face.

And I think the Supreme Court's holding in the case of Town of Greece v. Galloway kind of blows apart the notion that America is quickly becoming a country where Christian norms and practices are shunted to the realms of churches and households.