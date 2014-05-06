Monday was a pretty big news day for Obamacare. But you wouldn’t know it by reading conservative media.

In the morning, Gallup reported that the percentage of adults without health insurance had dropped to 13.4 percent, at least according to its surveys. That’s the lowest rate the organization has recorded since it began asking the question in early 2008. Then, in the afternoon, the Annals of Internal Medicine published a major study, based on data from Massachusetts, suggesting that giving people health insurance makes people healthier—and that, by extension, the Affordable Care Act could end up saving more than 10,000 lives a year.

The news got lots of attention from the mainstream media and from health-care policy analysts. But on the right? Crickets.

The Weekly Standard website is famous for jumping on every bit of negative Obamcare news, even if it’s only to reprint a news story from a wire service. As of 10:30 this morning, the entire site had not one word to say about either the Gallup numbers or the Massachusetts study. Here's a screen shot of the top of the home page: