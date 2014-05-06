Here's one crucial corollary to the finding that the Massachusetts health reform (i.e. Romneycare) probably reduced mortality: Refusing to expand Medicaid will probably increase mortality.

Jonathan Cohn cited experts Monday, who observed that you can ballpark the number of deaths the Affordable Care Act's coverage expansion will prevent each year at about 20,000. But on the other side of that coin, we can also ballpark the number of lives not saved as a result of states refusing to expand Medicaid. Cohn's sources think it's about 7,000 a year. That's basically consistent with a study published in Health Affairs, which put the number between 7,115 and 17,104.

Dan Diamond, a particularly thoughtful health policy writer, came to a more conservative conclusion—if all non-expansion states folded tomorrow, 5,700 fewer people would die preventably by 2018.

These numbers are particularly striking when you take into account how gleefully and vividly the law's opponents mocked the early enrollment figures last year.