These are all deeply worrying potential human consequences of climate change, but they also have a major economic impact as well.

Tuesday's report only hints at such impact. A chapter on water resources notes, “The economic, social and environmental implications of climate change induced water cycle changes are very significant, as is the cost of inaction.” A chapter on energy: “Countless aspects of the U.S. economy today are supported by reliable, affordable, and accessible energy supplies.” On transportation: “The U.S. economy depends on the personal and freight mobility provided by the country's transportation system. Essential products and services like energy, food, manufacturing, and trade all depend in interrelated ways on the reliable functioning of these transportation components.”

So one must go elsewhere for greater detail on the subject—like a 2012 study conducted by the DARA Group and the Climate Vulnerable Forum that found that climate change had already lowered world GDP by 1.6 percent, or $1.2 trillion. By 2030, they estimated, the costs would rise to 3.2 percent of GDP. In 2010, Yale economist William Nordhaus calculated the cost as 2.8 percent of global output in 2095—equal to $12 trillion. In 2009, economist Richard S.J. Tol conducted a literature review of around a dozen estimates, with most predicting the cost of climate change to be between 1 and 2 percent of global GDP. Costs vary widely across the globe: Africa is generally found to fare the worst since many countries are already in a hot climate, while Eastern Europe might even benefit from climate change if, for instance, new trade routes open up.

All of these studies are subject to much uncertainty. That’s likely the reason the report examined climate change’s consequences on a sectional and regional basis. Yet, while the report shies away from offering a comprehensive cost total, the Obama administration may have to do so in the coming months. As part of its upcoming regulations on coal-fired power plants, the administration must use an estimate of the social cost of carbon (SCC)—in other words, the benefits from reducing carbon emissions—which is a value used in cost-benefit analyses of proposed environmental regulations. The SCC, which was last updated in November, is currently $37 per metric ton (in 2007 dollars). The administration may or may not revise this figure before the new regulations are released in June.

Ultimately, the goal of the National Climate Assessment was not to alert Americans to the economic cost of climate change a few decades from now, but to convince them that the human costs already exist today. After all, a significant percentage of Republicans still deny the reality of climate change, despite evidence that it's threatening their health and that of the planet. If researchers can convince them that it’s hurting their wallets, too, then maybe these holdouts will finally come around, providing the political capital necessary for sweeping changes.