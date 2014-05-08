In his May 1st piece, Enten criticized the survey, offering as evidence the fact that Republicans showed such a large lead in the generic congressional ballot test among “midterm voters.” That’s not precisely the segmentation that our poll used. Issenberg’s New Republic piece relied on a depiction of two broad groups of voters—“reflex” and “unreliable” voters. In our survey, we tagged any respondent who voted in both 2010 and 2012 as a reflex voter, and any voter who voted in 2012 but not 2010 an “unreliable” voter. Logic would dictate that some percentage of reflex voters will fail to cast a ballot in 2014, just as some percentage of unreliable voters will show up at the polls. Campaign activities do have some impact, after all. The distinction between these two broad universes is, however, quite illustrative of the dynamic at play between presidential and off-year elections.

Enten takes on this question in his post today, entitled “Midterm Election Turnout Isn’t So Different From Presidential Year Turnout.” As one could gather from the descriptive title, Enten posits that, to the extent there is a difference in turnout between presidential and off-year elections, the variation is not all that impactful.

Again, it’s difficult to fault Enten for this analysis. The sort of data he has access to is severely deficient for an analyst seeking to answer the questions he sets out to answer. To prove his point, Enten relies entirely upon the Census’s Current Population Survey. The CPS produces data on voter turnout. Self-reported voter turnout. As the documentation for the CPS dataset notes, the turnout data reported by CPS is subject to sampling and non-sampling error.

This particular example demonstrates the (generally unavoidable) divide between electoral journalism and campaigns. The disparity in the data and tools available to each can lead to flawed analysis and conclusions from journalists lacking access to such information. Issenberg’s New Republic piece stands as a rare glimpse into that divide—while journalists must focus on broad electoral cohorts, campaigns are able to target at the individual level, not limited to the types of groupings you would find in census data, or even in traditional poll data. His analysis is based on the notion that campaigns can change the electorate by using the same tools that he relied on for his rankings.

Another potential source of significant error in Enten’s calculations is his reliance on broad demographic groups for his analysis, forcing him to assume that these groups perform monolithically—so that the only real point of analysis is what share of overall turnout each group comprised. Again, the problem is the shortcomings in the data Enten has access to. Conventional data doesn’t allow him to consider that there are nuanced variations in turnout at the sub-demographic level that drive these broader variations in partisan turnout.