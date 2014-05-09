Yakov lost his older brother, Samuel, who burned up in a tank at 19. Brocha, their mother, was a pediatrician and a religious woman who had attended the Bais Yaakov school in Minsk before the Revolution. She managed to keep kosher and the Jewish holidays even in the militantly secular Soviet Union, but when she lost her son, she also lost her faith in a god who could not save her firstborn, not for all the children that she had saved.

When my father was in college and Khinya found out that his friends called him “Monya” rather than Mikhail, she was spooked and angry: Samuel’s nickname had been Monya. It was bad luck, though my father was named for Khinya’s father, Moses, who went to fight even though he was already in his forties, and lost part of his foot in the battle for Kharkov.

Khinya left Russia over twenty years ago and doesn’t much care for the place. Emma still lives in Moscow and recently sold the family dacha that her father had built to replace the apartment they lost in the war. When she was a young woman, Emma ran with the dissidents and hid samizdat in her underwear drawer. She was up on the barricades in 1991, and then again in 1993. She says she cried when Putin was elected in 2000 because how could a country just ten years out of the Soviet horror elect a KGB colonel? Nearly 80, she still goes to the anti-Putin protests in town. She can wind herself up to heart-attack levels of stress talking about the abuses and cruelty of his government. But for all her antipathy toward Putinism, Victory Day is a big day for her.

“We were waiting for it, day in, day out,” Emma told me when I Skyped her yesterday. “It wasn’t unexpected like June,” when the Germans invaded, in 1941. By the end of the war, she and her brother and their parents were crashing with Chana, though later they would live in the unused morgue at a POW camp outside Moscow where her mother worked as a doctor. (Just when my grandmother started to feel bad for the prisoners, her mother told her how one of the inmates had hissed “Jude” at her from behind the barbed wire.)

In the spring of 1945, Emma, now 10, her brother Tolya, and the other children would listen to Yuri Levitan, the famous Soviet radio anchor, announce the cities that the Soviets had retaken. They would cheer for the military salute that followed each announcement. And on the night of May 8, they stayed up late into the night waiting for the announcement that Nazi Germany had surrendered.

“When it finally came, there was such joy, such tremendous joy,” Emma recalls now. By then it was May 9 in Moscow, though it was still the 8th in Berlin.

The next day, the city spilled into the streets. Emma’s uncle, Grisha Goldberg, had come back from the war without one of his legs—he had lost it trying to take the city of Velikie Luki in Russia’s northwest—but he had managed to make a baby daughter since his return. And so with Grisha on crutches and the new baby in her stroller, the whole family made their way to Red Square, where a projector had beamed Stalin’s face onto the side of a neighboring building. “I was just on the edge of the Red Square because it was so packed,” Emma recalls, beaming. “People were dancing, playing harmonicas. They were so happy.” The death and deprivation and suffering they had all endured, she says, made May 9 that much happier, “because the nightmare vanished with a bang, and we thought a new, beautiful life was beginning. I wanted to sing and jump and hug everyone!”

Victory found Khinya in a bombed-out Zhitomir to which the family had returned in 1944. “At 4 a.m., one of the neighbors ran in and told us that the war had ended,” Khinya says. The next day, people would pour out into the streets of the town and celebrate—“not like people do now, grilling their kabobs” Khinya adds, clarifying that there were rations in place until 1947. “We couldn’t believe it was over.” But that was the next day. When she first heard that the war was over in those early morning hours, the first thing Khinya did was start washing the floor. “I have no idea why,” she says.

This year, as May 8 rolled into Victory Day, my Facebook stream started to fill with my Russian friends’ memories of their fathers and grandfathers, and their mothers and grandmothers, and their time in the war. (Nearly a million Soviet women, by the way, saw active duty, working as artillerists and combat pilots.) Others wrote defiant posts about how the overwhelming swarm of black-and-orange ribbons, their meaning sullied by politics, would not let Putin taint a day that is their holiday, too. Putin, after all, had nothing to do with any of it.

Khinya doesn’t plan on celebrating. Emma is skipping the parade. “It’s a profanation,” she told me. “Why would I go to this parade? To watch the rockets being hauled around?” Instead, she’s going to see some of her girlfriends who, like her, were all kids during the war and are now sick, old women. Then, she’s going to a corner of town where people gather with guitars and sing the songs of the late dissident poet Bulat Okudzhava, who turned his time fighting in the war into gut-wrenching verse.

Perhaps they’ll sing this one, called “Omen”: