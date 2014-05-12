Separatists in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk held referendums this weekend on increased autonomy, ignoring Putin’s request last week to delay the vote “in order to give this dialogue the conditions it needs to have a chance.” Initial results from the referendums indicate massive fraud correlated with a landslide vote in the separatists’ favor.

The election fraud was sweeping, and barely disguised. Pro-Russia separatists in Donetsk were found with 100,000 pre-marked ‘Yes’ ballots the day before the vote. Many people voted multiple times, even at the same polling station. Several towns in both regions refused to participate in the referendums, BBC reports.

A friend in #donetsk tells me he has already voted ("no") three times in #referendum and "I'm not stopping!" #ukraine — Gulliver Cragg (@gullivercragg) May 11, 2014

The results are, of course, contested. Russian news agencies are reporting a 96.2 percent vote in favor of “self-rule” in Luhansk and an 89 percent vote for the separatists in Donetsk, as well as a turnout of about 80 percent. But the “official” results won’t be in for about a week “because of difficulties in collecting ballots,” a representative from the Donetsk People’s Republic told the New York Times. So far, it seems that the separatists are getting better at staging fake referendums, as Jason Karaian writes in Quartz. Organizers deliberately opened fewer polling stations than were necessary in order "to increase the illusion of a high turnout," The Economist reports. "The biggest irony of this bogus referendum is that those who support Ukrainian sovereignty —allegedly nearly 70% of people in the region—do not recognise the referendum and so did not vote."

Ukrainian interim President Oleksandr Turchynov called the votes a “farce” and said that only 24 and 32 percent of the voting-age population actually participated in Luhansk and Donetsk, respectively. The referendum is undoubtedly “illegal by anybody’s standards,” as British Foreign Secretary William Hague put it. But that’s no reason to discount its implications, says Carnegie Moscow’s Dmitry Trenin. “One can dismiss the real internal divisions in Ukraine only at one’s own peril. Russia certainly pursues its interests in Ukraine, as does the United States, but the actual forces engaged there are the locals.”