The Rio Grande Valley is one of the poorest regions in the country: more than one-third of the population lives in poverty; unemployment is soaring; and nearly one third of the adult population has less than a ninth-grade education. These factors already make it difficult for uninsured residents to access affordable healthcare. Texas has more uninsured adults than any other state in the nation—six million, or 25 percent of the population—and the valley’s Hidalgo County has the highest rate of uninsured residents living in urban counties in the entire U.S.

Many of the uninsured can be found in the valley’s many colonias: geographically isolated, unincorporated border communities often lacking in infrastructure like clean water, electricity, sewage systems, and paved roads. There are more than 2,200 colonias scattered throughout Texas (the majority are located along the border) and an estimated 400,000 Texans live in them. Though up-to-date statistics about the colonias are hard to come by, a 1994 study by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs found that the average per capita annual income for families residing in colonias outside of the Valley’s Hidalgo County was $8,899. The colonias, in short, are generally the poorest, most remote neighborhoods in one of the poorest, most remote regions in the country. Getting them preventative care would be difficult even in a generous, progressive state.

But since they're in Texas, that access essentially doesn't exist anymore, which translates into health problems. Though cervical cancer is on the decline for U.S.-born women, and cervical cancer prevention and treatment is rising nationally, the disease is becoming increasingly common among Latinas. In Texas, Latinas have higher incidences of cervical cancer (12.4 percent per 100,000 women) than white women (9.2 percent) or African American women (10.4 percent). The numbers are even worse in the valley. In Cameron County, the rate of cervical cancer deaths for Latinas is twice the rate for white women, and Latinas living in counties that straddle the Texas-Mexico border are 31 percent more likely to die of cervical cancer than white Texans, and 26 percent more likely to die of the disease than other Latinas nationally.

This isn’t all new. According to a study by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, Latinas had the state’s highest incidences of cervical cancer between 1997 and 2006. But now, with fewer family planning clinics in the state than ever, these numbers are almost certain to rise. “This is particularly heartbreaking because cervical cancer could be almost completely eliminated with prevention,” said Inez McGuire. “At the early stages cervical cancer is highly treatable. And yet women are dying because they’ve never had a Pap smear, they’ve never seen a doctor.”

Educating valley residents about human papillomavirus (HPV), a leading risk factor for cervical cancer, among other reproductive issues often falls to volunteer promotoras like Felix. But her role can be frustratingly limiting: She can show a woman how to perform a self-breast exam, but if she finds a lump, she may have nowhere to send the woman. Some women don’t have cars, private transportation is expensive, and public transportation is barely accessible. (Only two cities in the valley, Brownsville and McAllen, have bus systems, according to the NLIRJ report.) “We know transportation is a huge, huge barrier for women in the Valley,” said Inez McGuire. “Even if the best clinic in the world was an hour away, it wouldn’t mean much to a woman who has no transportation.”

Even women who are educated on the issues are struggling to get care. Jessica Alvarez*, a 35-year-old native of Reynosa, Mexico, has been a promotora with the Texas Latina Advocacy Network since 2008. In 2013, after using her local Planned Parenthood’s services for seven years, she dropped by the clinic for a routine checkup and learned that its funding had run out and would soon close. Alvarez has HPV. Doctors have advised her to get a Pap test every six months, but the single mother of two can’t foot the $60 bill twice a year. She pays $350 a month for the lot her mobile home sits on, and says she rarely has enough money to buy her children food and milk.

Before the cuts, Alvarez and the majority of low-income valley women could get free or very cheap exams (ranging from $10 to $25), according to the NLIRH report. Alvarez says the lack of medical attention makes her uneasy. She’s already had surgery to remove cervical cysts and now is “worried about the HPV coming back, getting worse,” she said. “I’m afraid of getting cancer. That’s why I’m an activist, in this network. To encourage women to get their annual exams, so this doesn’t happen to them.”

Alejandra Gomez*, a workshop participant who spent three years in Mexico getting treatment for a bladder tumor and damage caused by a botched Caesarian section, says she knew women who would cross the border for care, and sneak back into Texas by wading acrossthe Rio Grande river. But with increased violence in neighboring Mexican towns like Reynosa, where drug cartels kidnap migrants for ransom, and a border many are unwilling to cross for fear of not being able to return to the U.S, it’s a gamble many aren’t willing to take.

After driving around Luz del Cielo for the morning, Felix and Ceballos lead a workshop outside Alvarez’s mobile home. A dozen women huddle underneath a shaded overhang, bobbing babies and shushing toddlers. At the end of the workshop, Felix quizzes a few volunteers about what they learned, handing out candy and prizes. A few women ham crack jokes. Others are more somber. “I hope to God I don’t get sick again,” Gomez says. “I don’t know what I would do.”

*Asked to change her name because of immigration status.