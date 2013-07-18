4. Ban abortions after 20 weeks

The law prohibits abortions at or after 20 weeks from fertilization, citing a discredited scientific assertion that fetuses start feeling pain at that point. (This may sound famliar if you've been paying attention to a similar bill currently meandering through the U.S. Congress.) As pediatric doctor Darshak Sanghavi pointed out at Slate, only about one percent of all abortions take place after 20 weeks—but those are usually the product of the worst of circumstances. “Comprehensive fetal testing, such as anatomical sonograms and ultrasounds of the heart, are typically performed just before 20 weeks of gestation,” he writes. “Such scans are critical for uncovering major birth defects, such as anencephaly (severe brain malformations), major heart defects, missing organs and limbs, and other severe birth defects. … Those are the ones who could be henceforth banned by the proposed Texas law, which would require many women who want abortions instead to carry fetuses with severe defects to term.” The law contains an exception for fetal defects that are “incompatible with life outside the womb,” but Sanghavi points out that that’s a high bar, and wouldn’t necessarily apply to a fetus with a slim chance of survival, or facing a persistent vegetative state.

5. Eliminate most non-surgical abortions

In the first nine weeks of pregnancy, many clinics let women choose between medical abortions (using misoprostol or a similar drug) and surgery. Aimee Arrambide of NARAL Pro-Choice Texas says the law forces doctors to stick to an over decade-old set of guidelines from the FDA, disregarding more up-to-date research that suggests a smaller dose is just as effective, and that this imposition may discourage doctors from offering an option many women find less invasive. The law also mandates uncustomary follow-up visits long after the procedure, which could be burdensome or prohibitive for patients travelling long distances.

Here are the three ways women's advocates are considering fighting back:

1. Take it to the courts

The law's composite parts are all drawn from other states that have done a bang-up job restricting abortion—and luckily, that means almost identical legislation is already subject to legal challenges, and in some cases setting helpful precedents. The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for Reproductive Rights all say they are chewing over the possibility of a suit in Texas. The hope they can knock down the 20-week ban, since it’s a blatant violation of Roe v. Wade, and similar laws have been declared unconstitutional in Idaho and Arizona. As for the law's TRAP elements, judges have issued what Crepps calls “strongly worded” preliminary injunctions against admitting privileges laws in Alabama, Wisconsin, and Mississippi, and an ASC law in Kansas.

“What the courts are finding is that the laws are unnecessary to protect women’s health, and they are creating…substantial obstacles, and in a lot of places, complete obstacles,” Crepps said. The seminal 1992 Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey states that laws cannot impose “undue burdens” on women seeking abortions, and Crepps says that means these kinds of targeted obstacles shouldn't be allowed to stand. But the interpretation of that standard rests with the judge, and it’s hard to say what Texas’s deep-red state and federal courts would consider an “undue burden.” What’s more, the law’s defender would be none other than Greg Abbott, the attorney general who championed the deep cuts to Planned Parenthood and the despised transvaginal ultrasound requirement.

2. Get out the vote

According to the ACLU’s Burke, “litigation is an option, but the real key is the legislature.” Groups with activist arms and volunteer manpower, the ACLU and NARAL among them, are discussing voter registration drives heading into the 2014 elections in the hopes of stacking the legislature with women-friendly candidates who might be willing to roll HB2 back. Much has been made of the effort to “turn Texas blue,” but Burke says she’s not even worried about going that far. “There are plenty of mainstream, solid, you might say center-right Republicans who don’t want this stuff,” she said. “I think a lot of those folks haven’t voted because they were so turned off. It’s not about turning Texas blue or red, it’s just about getting the good center bunch into seats of power.” The next legislative session doesn’t begin until January 2015, and Burke acknowledges that this strategy amounts to playing the long game.

3. Raise heaps of money

The law doesn’t wipe out every clinic in Texas, but if it stands, the costs associated with having an abortion will be sky-high for women who live hours from Houston, Austin, Dallas, or San Antonio. There are already organizations in Texas whose sole mission is to raise funds for women who can’t afford abortions, but they’re far overtaxed as it is. The Lilith Fund, for example, says it helped 1,214 women make up the gap between what they had and what they needed to pay last year—and that was only a third of the ones who called. In addition to raising money for individuals, Texans may try to raise money for new clinics that meet the state’s stringent regulations. Planned Parenthood may attempt to raise $1.5 million to build a new ASC-style facility along the state’s soon-to-be clinic-less southwest border, the head of its Hidalgo County chapter told The New York Times.

When Perry signed HB2, he ushered in a new era of restrictions for women's health in Texas. Barring a miracle in court, dozens of clinics will close. But the story won't end there. As Crepps said, “If there’s anything we can do, we will not sit by and let all these clinics shut their doors, and leave women with nothing.”

This post has been updated: Since publication, Perry has signed HB2.

Nora Caplan-Bricker is an assistant editor at The New Republic. Follow her on Twitter @ncaplanbricker.