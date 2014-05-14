Any novel can sound boring when reduced to its most basic summary. Anna Karenina: A woman has an affair and struggles in her marriage. Of Mice and Men: Two itinerant agricultural workers plot to buy a farm where they can raise rabbits. So to describe Joshua Ferris’s new novel as the story of an atheist dentist who’s obsessed with religion, baseball, and his online identity isn’t very helpful. Instead, recall the last time you were at a wedding reception and ended up cornered by someone’s tiresome relative—perhaps, God forbid, your own. Now imagine that this person is thrusting upon you his 400-page treatise.

This distinction between boring-sounding and truly dull is important, because Ferris’s debut novel, Then We Came to the End, ingeniously narrated almost entirely in the collective first person, is a minor classic. It, too, is about ostensibly boring stuff: the office culture at a Chicago ad agency going down the tubes in the early aughts. The disappearance of an office chair is a hinge event. Yet it’s a funny and moving book that reveals a deep knowledge about the modern workplace (missing from much of contemporary fiction), where the drama often rises and falls on picayune events. Ferris understood that all most of us want in life is for someone to bring in donuts and tell us a little gossip.

To Rise Again at a Decent Hour is narrated by Paul O’Rourke, a successful dentist on the Upper East Side who discovers that someone is impersonating him online. And that person is writing some pretty weird stuff. Soon enough the mystery recedes: The impersonator is pushing a sect known as the Ulms, an offshoot (invented by Ferris) of the Amalekites (a tribe described in the Bible as enemies of the Israelites). Supposedly, Paul is a genetic descendent. The Ulms take as their central tenet an enduring skepticism about the existence of God. Passages about them are interspersed with musings about faith, especially Judaism, as refracted through Paul's previous romantic relationships with women of one religious stripe or another.

To be interested in the ruminations of a Paul O’Rourke, you have to care about what makes him tick. You have to believe the dialogue that comes out of his mouth. You have to identify, even if only a little, with his struggle to reconcile some of the contradictions in his life. Asking for the likes of Nathan Zuckerman might be too much. Even a lesser-Woody Allen character here would do. (Paul isn’t Jewish, but he’s nebbish-y and neurotic.) But recognizable human motive is what’s missing from To Rise Again at a Decent Hour, in which people seem driven primarily by whatever conversation or action will occasion the next set piece. And they’re rattling around in a narrative whose cupboard is pretty bare of event. Several plot developments arrive as social media postings or website updates that are delivered to Paul on an iPad by an assistant in his dental office.