“I think again, it depends on the break. Some of these breaks are really important. For example, people getting a break for sending their kids to college if they’re in the middle class. This eventually means we get more money because kids get better jobs, so it depends on the breaks,” Senator Barbara Boxer said. “The answer is some should be paid for, and some pay for themselves.”

Republicans often argue that tax cuts do not reduce government revenues, because they unlock economic growth that in turn creates more revenue. The Bush tax cuts were sold under this guise. In 2012, the Congressional Budget Office reported that the Bush tax cuts reduced revenues by $1.2 trillion between 2001 and 2011. You can dream up theoretical circumstances where tax cuts will pay for themselves, but that almost never happens in practice.

Bad Argument #2

“When you are dealing with long-term current policy, there is no need to offset those types of costs,” Senator Benjamin Cardin argued. “To the extent that you change the policy absolutely it should be offset…[I]f it’s just extending current law, whether for two years or permanently, I don’t have a problem doing (that) without offsets.”

Republicans have made a similar argument in the past few days. It makes no sense. The tax extenders were never part of long-term policy. They expired every year. Policymakers may have assumed that they would always be extended, but that doesn’t mean you can ignore the costs. By this argument, any expiring program that policymakers intend to renew would not need a spending offset. (The Center for a Responsible Federal Budget has more on CBO’s scoring of these programs.)