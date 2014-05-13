Last night’s “Louie” featured Sarah Baker in what should be a star-making turn. As Vanessa, a smart, sunny waitress who spends the episode wooing Louie, Baker is wry and endearing—until the episode’s last few minutes, when she suddenly turns exasperated and heart-rending, in a seven-minute monologue that functions as a cri de coeur on behalf of fat women everywhere. “You can talk into the microphone and say you can't get a date, you're overweight. It's adorable,” she tells Louie. “But if I say it, they call the suicide hotline on me. … What do you think is going to happen? You think your dick is going to fall off if you hold hands with a fat girl?” The speech has already landed her on the front page of The New York Times’ arts section, and all the praise headed Baker’s way is entirely deserved—it’s an astonishing, seemingly out-of-nowhere performance. (She was previously known only for a supporting role in a failed NBC sitcom.) But the heavy-handed monologue also feeds into all of Louis C.K.’s worst creative impulses, letting him remain a pliable sad-sack who needs women to enlighten him.

“Anyway, I do love women. Very much,” were Louie’s first words in this episode, titled “So Does the Fat Lady.” And, sure, Louie does love women, but mostly they terrify him, and not without reason. In the last few seasons, he keeps meeting women who are wildly aggressive, unpredictable, unstable: Melissa Leo’s gruff Laurie, who violently sexually assaults him; Delores, a deranged parent from Louie’s kids’ school who offers no-strings-attached sex and then insists he buy her blueberries and cries while he uncomfortably spanks her. (Later, she takes him along on a deeply unpleasant trip to Ikea.) In the season one finale, he meets Eunice, who drags him to New Jersey (!) to have a threesome with F. Murray Abraham. And then, of course, there was Parker Posey’s Liz, the irresistible manic pixie who was actually, frighteningly manic and gave last season its tragic heart. Some of these episodes are among the series' best: raw and complicated, like an open wound. After a while, though, there are diminishing returns.

When women aren’t unstable kooks dragging Louie along on some adventure, they have a different role: teaching him life’s lessons. Tarese, the black supermarket checkout girl who berates him after he creepily follows her home in the first season, tells him, “Well guess what, you don’t get everything you want. Not all the time.” In the second season, he sleeps with Joan Rivers after she reminds him he needs to get over himself and pay his comedy dues. Gaby Hoffman’s April, who has to break up with herself on his behalf, confronts him about his cowardice:

Do you realize you might be wasting four years of both of our lives because you can't just say 'Bye, see ya' right now, because in this second, that feels weird? … You could save yourself another divorce, and years of false living, if you could just be a man in this one moment and say to me, 'April, thank you for helping me,' y'know? 'Have a good one—see you sometime.'

And sometimes a woman gets to fill both roles. Chloe Sevigny, playing a quirky bookseller who took him around New York on a detective hunt for Parker Posey’s character, pleasures herself in a cafe and then gives him the best piece of advice he’s ever received: “You can’t just go through life and hope that love is just going to flow into you like plankton into a fucking whale’s mouth.”