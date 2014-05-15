And this same idea is popping up again in the more recent protests. As I said, there are all sorts of reasons that could be used to justify the various objections that are greeting the different invitees, and not all of them are inane. Hirsi Ali, for starters, was being offered an honorary degree, and it can certainly be argued that some of her more extreme (and stupid) views meant that she didn't deserve one. But the current crop? Rice was one of the people who oversaw the Iraq war, and thus the anger is understandable. Lagarde works for an institution that used to be famous for imposing stringent and cruel policies on poor countries, but plays a mostly honorable role today.

Birgeneau, in the view of many students and faculty, erred by initially supporting an attempt by the police to break up and Occupy demonstration on his campus in 2011. Birgeneau's case is the most interesting because he isn't a famous figure, and he quickly condemned the police actions after they occurred. This didn't prevent Haverford students from sending him an open letter demanding several apologies, and saying that unless he offered them, they would continue to protest his presence at the graduation. As with Hirsi Ali, Birgeneau was not simply being invited to give his opinion; he was being honored, presumably for upholding the values that students and universities hold dear. So in this sense the students are well within their rights to protest the university's choice. (See this interesting interview with Michelle Goldberg for a discussion of these issues.)

Still, while I think we can all imagine figures who would cross some sort of red line in our minds, colleges are supposed to be places of open engagement. They are supposed to be places where opposing viewpoints clash. They are supposed to be places where people hear from those who may offend their deepest beliefs. Everyone has a red line, but it sure seems like people are drawing them hastily.

There will be several consequences. For starters, if Birgeneau is not only unworthy of a degree, but worthy of being heartily protested, it somehow makes the Henry Kissingers of this world seem less toxic. (If nearly everyone can be deemed toxic...) Secondly, the reaction this is going to elicit from everyone not on the far left is worrisome. Colleges already have reputations as bastions of political correctness and closed minds; protesting Christine Lagarde is not going to improve this picture. And thirdly, the value of open debate is not being mentioned much, let alone upheld. Students and objectors should explain why the people they are protesting are not only bad, but also beyond the pale. These should be, in academic settings, different standards.

One little-remarked-upon aspect of these brouhahas is that all the speakers in question eventually declined to speak, either because they didn't want to be booed or because they really didn't want to detract from what would otherwise be a peaceful (and no doubt boring) event. It's hard to blame them, but it would also be nice to see the Lagardes of the world show up. If they are booed, or shouted down, my hunch is that they will arouse sympathy, and might end up making (or rather embodying) a crucial point about the value of hearing different and even contrasting voices.