The White House's crusade against fat was another example of Clinton's following the latest health trends. In 1998, Dean Ornish appeared on the cover of Newsweek next to the headline “Can This Man Save Your Heart?” And Ornish was far from alone in arguing against fat. It was almost universally accepted by nutrition researchers and government health agencies at the time that dietary fat, particularly saturated fat from animal products, was unhealthy.

If getting the fat out of the White House menu improved Clinton’s health, it wasn’t obvious from the president’s annual physicals. At his 1994 physical he weighed in at 210 pounds, with a total cholesterol of 204. The next year he was up to 216 pounds and his cholesterol numbers were virtually unchanged. Things began to look better for Clinton by 1997, when he was said to be particularly proud to have slimmed down to 196 pounds. But by his last physical as president, Clinton was back up to 214 pounds and his total cholesterol had risen to 233. His doctors put him on the statin drug Zocor.

How closely Clinton stuck to a low-fat diet during his presidency is difficult to say. At some point in the years after his presidency ended, he moved on to another diet. In a strange Associated Press report from January 2004, Clinton revealed that he had begun following the trendy South Beach Diet, which allows for more fat and fewer carbs than Ornish’s diet. Clinton also announced that he had begun "working out with a German man."

Whether it was the South Beach Diet or the mysterious German man, Clinton reportedly lost 35 pounds with his new approach to diet and exercise. But if this plan was helping his heart, it didn’t reverse the existing damage. Later that year Clinton, then 58, underwent an emergency quadruple-bypass operation.

Though Clinton needed a second procedure six months later to remove fluid and scar tissue, the surgery was deemed a success. Clinton again tried to improve his diet in the aftermath of the surgery, reportedly eating fewer calories and eliminating all junk food. “I weigh myself every day,” Clinton told the Times in October 2006, “and it’s a painful thing to do.” The same article noted that Clinton believed his struggles with nutrition could be traced to erratic eating habits, such as his late-night dinners.

In February 2010, Clinton again experienced chest pain and needed emergency surgery. His doctors inserted two stents into one of his coronary arteries. Ornish says that he met with Clinton at a hotel in San Francisco shortly after the 2010 procedure and reviewed the scientific literature on diet and heart disease with him. Considering that Clinton hadn’t succeeded in staving off heart disease by switching the White House to a low-fat menu, it would have been understandable if he had told Ornish he wasn’t interested in trying again. Instead, Clinton dove into the Ornish diet with a newfound seriousness. He began reading (and recommending) the books of other prominent vegans as well.

To Ornish’s credit, the new diet appears to be working for Clinton. In 2011, Clinton told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta that he was a vegan and had lost more than 20 pounds. The only animal product he could remember eating in more than a year was a bite of turkey on Thanksgiving. Clinton, now 67, has succeeded in keeping his weight down ever since. Earlier this year, Chelsea said her father’s doctor had recently told him that his heart was much younger than it was 10 years ago.

Which brings us back to the question of why Clinton may or may not have been weaned off of his vegan diet. In an email, Hyman downplayed any difference between how he and Ornish advise Clinton, and he seemed unwilling to acknowledge their very different views on dietary fat. “We both believe in a whole foods predominately plant-based diet with healthy fats,” Hyman wrote.

Hyman's evasiveness may reflect a hesitancy to speak about his famous patient. Both Ornish and Hyman (through his publicist) expressed concern for Clinton’s privacy.But if Clinton’s shifting health regimens can be traced back to the prevailing wisdom or trends of the moment, it’s understandable that he’s currently being advised by two doctors with opposing views. For most of the last three decades, there was a near consensus that a low-fat diet was the only way to be healthy. Now, both because it’s obvious that America’s low-fat experiment didn’t make us more healthy and because a new body of research has emerged—a recent meta-analysis found no evidence that eating saturated fat contributes to heart disease—the consensus of the last decades is falling apart. There’s no longer a prevailing wisdom for Clinton, or anyone else, to follow.

The vegan movement continues to argue that eating lots of animal products will destroy your heart, and, as Clinton discovered, they have a number of prominent doctors, including Ornish, who lend scientific validity to the cause. The fat-happy crowd has its own set of celebrity doctors, including Hyman, who can point to their own body of research. Clinton, always the centrist and always in step with the country, now appears to have one foot planted comfortably on each side of the debate.

The good news for Clinton: both the higher-fat Hyman diet and the low-fat Ornish diet may turn out to be good for weight loss and heart health because of the primary feature they share: a restriction on sugar and refined carbohydrates. If nutrition research one day definitively shows that this is the secret to any good diet, that will be good news for all of us—if bittersweet for Clinton. A low-sugar, low-carb regimen is more or less the diet he designed himself as a teenager.