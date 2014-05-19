But Isabelle takes to prostitution. A little clumsily at first, but with increasing assurance, she goes to hotel rooms with strangers and makes the carnal transaction. It’s not that she spends the money; it goes in a hideaway, untouched. Most of her men are modestly attractive, and gentlemen. One guy underpays her, but no one beats her up, rapes her, makes her take drugs or murders her. She remains young and vibrant in a film as clean and artificial as a Saint Laurent bathroom. Quite often, she seems to like the experience—so she is filmed, on her back, simmering in pleasure, eyes closed, hair flowing, her skin flawless—it’s advertisese. With one gray-haired man, a regular customer, she achieves a kind of tenderness. We see him giving her cunnilingus, which is not in the mainstream of cold-blooded prostitution—it’s as if he feels she matters. Is that why he has a heart attack in her arms? Is he her lover, a father figure, an emblem of kindness? Ozon is too tentative or timid to explore those prospects. The gray-haired man has one other purpose: He is the husband of the Charlotte Rampling character, and so the two women can get together at the end of the film and exchange cryptic grace notes.

As she changes her name to Lea, so Isabelle acquires a glassy serenity beyond the dead-eyed symmetry of her face. She handles it all pretty well, and the film amounts to an endorsement of what she is doing. Not that there’s an attempt at explanation. In Klute (one of the best films about prostitution), Jane Fonda’s Bree Daniels knows why she likes the job—it’s the power, the sense of control, the actorly-like status (and Bree has tried to be an actress).

Klute had a murder mystery as its immediate hook, and there was suspense as to whether Bree was going to survive. But the picture had an ending in which the murderer had been eliminated, and so Bree was left “in love” with John Klute, the shy, awkward Pennsylvania detective (Donald Sutherland) who had become involved with her. As a real prospect that was ridiculous. Klute was a hick, emotionally undeveloped, and the sort of john Bree might flick out of her bed along with breakfast breadcrumbs and stray pubic hairs. He knows so little; she knows so much.

The striking thing about Klute in its era of surging feminism—a feeling catered to by having Fonda in the part—was that if a woman found power and control in making sex a transaction, why should she stop or look back, and yield to the old male pipe-dream of happiness (and subservience)? If she was brave enough she could screw the client and look at her watch at the same time, like a shrink looking for the 50-minute bell.

Prostitution is a lurking subject in the movies, not because many filmmakers have the courage to make a drastic statement on our sexual politics, but because the medium has always offered skin for a nickel, or $13.50. You may retort but that’s not real skin, and you’re right. But $13.50 is not 300 Euros, and fucking at the movies is much rosier on sexually transmitted disease, the statistics for divorce, and the brutalization of sex workers. A lot of wives would rather have their husbands going to movies like Young & Beautiful than screwing their best friend. In modern times, fantasy has become the snake in the grass of narrative, betraying and confounding hopes for real action.