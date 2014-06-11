Close to sixty years ago, Stanley Rinehart, the head of a publishing house named Rinehart, let Norman Mailer know that while they had accepted the novel that he was under contract to write for them, they wanted time for second thoughts. A few days later they told him that they were declining The Deer Park. The reason was ... well, there was talk of trash, obscenity, vulgarity, and it being no good. But it’s often wise to let such rash feelings degrade with time. Sixty years later, it is more natural to conclude that Stanley Rinehart took his decision because The Deer Park is probably the best novel ever written about the movie business. Or just a hell of a book. Some publishers (not all) are where they are to guard against such things.

The title refers to the French eighteenth century and an aristocratic playground, “that gorge of innocence and virtue in which were engulfed so many victims who when they returned to society brought with them depravity, debauchery and all the vices they naturally acquired from the infamous officials of such a place.” That is from the epigraph to the novel. A page later, the deer park is reassessed for the 1950s: “In the cactus wild of Southern California, a distance of two hundred miles from the capital of cinema as I choose to call it is the town of Desert D’Or. There I went from the Air Force to look for a good time. Some time ago.”

The storyteller is Sergius O’Shaugnessy, a brilliant and beautiful fake, a blue-eyed blond with decorations on his uniform from the Korean war. He has $14,000 won in a poker game in Tokyo, and he uses it to suggest he is from wealth and family, instead of an orphanage. He goes to Desert D’Or as a kind of Candide, or an Ishmael going to sea, and as a kid who may sell his life story (or even his life) to the picture business. He is not a million miles from Mailer himself, who was not six foot one, blond, or handsome but who had had his war and made a victory of it called The Naked and the Dead (1948). In the early 1950s, he was one of the most self-confident and insecure geniuses in America, and he was hanging around Hollywood for material. He met Shelley Winters in a bar, told her she was a good actress and ought to try out for the part of the factory girl in the upcoming film of Dreiser’s An American Tragedy. (It would be called A Place in the Sun, and it got Winters an Oscar nomination.) Mailer was absorbing Hollywood.

Sergius is soon a figure at Desert D’Or, which is Palm Springs, though it often feels like Las Vegas. He meets people: Dorothea O’Faye, a onetime singer, a hostess, and a connection. What is a connection? You may begin to discern Mailer’s grasp of Hollywood in his feeling for those who have no real job but who are vital because they link others, learn secrets, and measure out how to use them. Dorothea has a son, Marion Faye, an intellectual pimp, the most frightening character in the book—“he had an arrogance which was made up of staring at you”—and someone who loves the desert because the end of the world is being rehearsed there. That means nuclear testing, at a time when tourists in Vegas were up at dawn on the hotel roofs to see the tests a hundred miles to the north. But the apocalypse means gambling, too, and the infections known as madness, cynicism, and success as they operate in Hollywood. Nathanael West, in The Day of the Locust, had known that the millions of failures in Los Angeles were at the end of their tether and dangerous. But Mailer recognized that the same condition affected the far smaller band of successes.