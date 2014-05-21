If ever there were a place where the shoot-first/ask-questions-later strategy would be tempting, in other words, it's fintech. And, in fact, many companies do find it to be a rational calculation. “My observation from my days as California commissioner is that there’s so much unlicensed activity going on currently, it becomes a question of prioritization [for the regulators],” says Bill Haraf, who once headed the state’s department of financial institutions. The regulators couldn’t possibly shut down more than a small fraction of noncompliant companies even if they wanted to. No surprise, then, that more and more startups have “rolled the dice” of late, says Greg Kidd, a former Federal Reserve official who now invests in a variety of fintech companies and works as an adviser to one. ,

But, as it happens, there’s a way to launch a startup that doesn’t require willful ignorance or a calculated gamble, even in an industry as thick with regulators as this one. It’s called respect. Dwolla is an Iowa-based payments company that’s competing with credit cards by using the Internet to transfer money from one party to another. The company used the first $200,000 of capital it raised from a group of local investors to formally apply for a license.

Then, over the next few years, Dwolla’s co-founder Ben Milne worked on tweaking his business to make a license unnecessary. The company now uses sophisticated software that tells banks the most efficient way of crediting one party’s account and debiting the other, meaning Dwolla doesn’t actually hold any money itself. But unlike Airbnb and Uber, Milne didn’t simply announce that the rules don’t apply to him. When his license came up for renewal, he went to the Iowa authorities and said, “Here are the reasons we no longer believe we need a license, we’d like you to relieve us of our license if you agree.” The regulators did. “I’ve found myself to be unpopular in startup circles,” says Milne. “I think regulators are good people, they’re trying to protect people.”

Naturally, the approach won’t work everywhere. Some regulators really are on a power trip. Others get captured by the biggest companies they regulate, making them instinctively hostile to startups. In still other cases, the law can be so vague and the licensing process so convoluted that it effectively punishes those who make a good-faith effort to get legal. “Even if you want to do it by the book, no one knows what the book is,” says Kidd.

On the other hand, there are a surprising number of regulators who see their mandate as helping new companies operate safely and legally rather than shutting them down. To take one example, when a startup inadvertently fails to make certain disclosures under the Truth in Lending Act, federal regulators typically ask them to correct the issue without so much as levying a fine. “There’s a belief that under the Patriot Act we want to regulate anyone who wants to do anything,” says Egerman. “Part of my job in government was convincing people that the regulatory environment for fintech startups was not as crazy as they think it is.”

There’s a lesson in all this for the Airbnbs and Ubers of the world: You can scream all you want about anti-capitalist bureaucrats and their jihads. But sometimes it’s worth having a polite conversation before you take them on.

Update: Airbnb negotiates a peace agreement with the New York AG, announced today.