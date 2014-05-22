These credits come in various forms. Switzerland, for instance, will hold a referendum later this year on a guaranteed basic income: the Swiss government would send each Swiss citizen an equal check each month, no strings attached. But based on his Journal op-ed, Ryan wants to retain the work requirement of the Earned Income Tax Credit. “[T]he payment isn't a giveaway,” Ryan wrote approvingly of the British universal credit. “Every recipient, except the disabled, must either have a job or be actively looking for one.”

Conservatives heralded welfare reform in the late 1990s as an example for future efforts to fight poverty. In particular, they want to tie more safety-net programs, like food stamps, to work requirements. If Ryan proposes doing so with a universal credit, he will also have to create a separate program for those unable to work. This isn’t lost on Winship: “It will also be important to ensure that a safety net of some sort remains available to those who confront barriers to work and in times of weak demand.”

As Winship suggests, work requirements exacerbate pain during recessions. For instance, when a low-income worker loses their job, they also lose their EITC benefits. When the economy is at full employment, that newly unemployed worker is generally able to find new employment quickly. But during recessions, millions of people will be out of work for long periods at a time. Six years after the Great Recession, there are still 3.5 million long-term unemployed people. If the entire social safety net were structured with work requirements, those unlucky Americans wouldn't collect benefits. A January paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that for single mothers with children, the largest recipients of the Earned Income Tax Credit, "There is no evidence that the EITC stabilizes income for this group.” If Ryan proposes adding a work-requirement to a universal credit, he will need to ensure that those who lose their job during recessions receive support as well.

There are practical concerns with a universal credit. According to a 2012 Congressional Research Service report, the federal government spent more than $700 billion on means-tested programs in 2011. That number will increase this year with the advent of the Medicaid expansion and Obamacare subsidies. Conservatives like Milton Friedman support consolidating those programs, eliminating bureaucracy and leaving government only the tasks of determining eligibility and mailing checks. (Friedman called it a negative income tax.) It’s easy to talk about combining a host of federal programs, but harder to do in practice. Medicaid makes up nearly 40 percent of welfare spending. Another 15 percent goes to housing and education programs that benefit a limited number of people. Turning those into cash grants would make it much harder, if not impossible, for low-income Americans to afford health care, housing or college. Ryan could leave those programs in place while combining the remaining federal programs to provide a smaller universal credit.

But the biggest hurdle for a universal credit is funding: To fill the holes in the safety net, the government will have to spend more money. There is no way around this. Winship notes this as a possibility his chapter, writing, “Welfare reform along these lines might end up costing rather than saving money in the short- to medium-run.” (Winship adds on Twitter that he can see the reforms not increasing the deficit.)