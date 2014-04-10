The Ryan Budget Doesn't Just Sin Against the Poor. It Sins Against Math, Too

1. The budget calls for severe spending cuts, in a way that’s likely to undermine the recovery. Ryan says the overriding goal of his budget is to reduce spending, in order to shrink the size of the federal government. It’s actually something that Republicans have already succeeded in doing, more than most Americans probably realize. Through sequestration and other legislation, Republicans have secured $2.6 trillion in spending cuts from 2015 to 2024. Now Ryan is asking to cut spending even more, so that the budget deficit would disappear altogether within the next decade. With a little hand-waving—Ryan assumes that his plan would unleash extra economic growth, generating an extra $175 billion in revenue—the budget would seem to accomplish that goal.

But balancing the budget in this case would come at a steep cost. According to most mainstream economists, austerity over the last few years had held back growth. More austerity now would have similar effects. Over the next decade, Ryan would cut federal spending to an average of 16.8 percent of GDP—well below the current budget, what Obama sought in his budget, and the U.S. average over the past 40 years. In short, this is a really severe cut.





2. The mandatory cuts come disproportionately from programs affecting the poor. To achieve this spending reduction, Ryan has to deal with the biggest underlying cause of future deficits: “mandatory spending.” Mandatory spending refers to funding for programs that increases automatically with need: The best known among these are Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and other income security programs, as well as federal civilian and military retirement funding. The more people who qualify for these programs, the more the government spends on them—without any special authorization from Congress. Much of the Affordable Care Act also falls within the mandatory spending category. (That’s one of the reasons Republicans couldn’t defund it without repealing the law itself.)

Balancing the budget requires significant cuts to mandatory spending—and that’s exactly what the Ryan Budget would do. Relative to CBO’s baseline—that is, what the government would spend without any changes in policy—Ryan proposes to cut more than $4 trillion over the next decade:





But Ryan would cut mandatory spending selectively. The reasons mandatory spending is supposed to rise so quickly—and, by extension, the reasons deficits are likely to grow—are an aging population and rising health care costs. But Ryan doesn’t want to cut either Social Security or Medicare, because that would alienate senior citizens who vote Republican. So while Ryan retains the Affordable Care Act’s $700 billion of Medicare cuts—a fact neither he nor his allies are likely to advertise—he cuts only an additional $129 billion from those two programs. That leaves more than $4 trillion still to cut. And Ryan gets a bunch of it by taking an axe to Medicaid and Obamacare. The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that the Ryan Budget would cut nearly $2.8 trillion from the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies and Medicaid. Those dollars go directly to low-income Americans for the purchase of health insurance.