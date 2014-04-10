The Ryan Budget Doesn't Just Sin Against the Poor. It Sins Against Math, Too





But Ryan would cut mandatory spending selectively. The reasons mandatory spending is supposed to rise so quickly—and, by extension, the reasons deficits are likely to grow—are an aging population and rising health care costs. But Ryan doesn’t want to cut either Social Security or Medicare, because that would alienate senior citizens who vote Republican. So while Ryan retains the Affordable Care Act’s $700 billion of Medicare cuts—a fact neither he nor his allies are likely to advertise—he cuts only an additional $129 billion from those two programs. That leaves more than $4 trillion still to cut. And Ryan gets a bunch of it by taking an axe to Medicaid and Obamacare. The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that the Ryan Budget would cut nearly $2.8 trillion from the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies and Medicaid. Those dollars go directly to low-income Americans for the purchase of health insurance.

Even those cuts wouldn’t provide enough saving to meet Ryan’s goals, so Ryan finds yet another trillion in other programs that primarily benefit lower-income Americans. Among the targets: Food stamps, the Earned Income Tax Credit, unemployment insurance, and retirement funding for federal workers. The CBO already projects that funding for those programs will fall in future years, from 3.5 percent of GDP in 2015 to 2.7 percent in 2024, thanks in part to sequestration. That suggests they are not really a major source of long-term debt. Ryan steals a trillion dollars from them anyways.

3. The discretionary cuts would also come disproportionately from programs affecting the poor. Even those cuts wouldn’t be enough to produce the savings Ryan covets. That’s why, in addition to cutting mandatory spending on low-income people, Ryan would significantly reduce “discretionary” spending—that is, funding for programs that require some kind of Congressional authorization. There are two types of discretionary spending: defense and non-defense. Defense is self-explanatory. Non-defense, to quote CBO, “encompass such activities as transportation, education grants, housing assistance, health-related research, veterans’ health care, most homeland security activities, the federal justice system, foreign aid, and environmental protection.” Many of these programs make vital investments in the future or keep us safe.