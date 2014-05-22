Throughout the country, state and local regulations require Americans to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars and countless hours on training to get licensed in their professional field of choice. Sometimes, these rules may make sense. We entrust doctors to advise us on the correct procedures and medicine, expertise that takes years of training and costs a lot of money. We can argue whether medical school should cost as much as it does—one reason health care is so expensive is that we pay doctors a lot, enough to cover their initial investment—but the purpose of the licensing doctors is clear.

But why does a manicurist need thousands of hours of training? All 50 states require manicurists to licensed. Same goes for barbers, cosmetologists, and skin care specialists. Thirty-six states require a license to be a make-up artist, thirty-three to be an auctioneer, and five to be a "shampooer." Louisiana even requires florists to be licensed.

On Monday, I argued that the Republicans' deregulatory agenda should focus on occupational licensing, as well as housing policies and copyright law, rather than on Obamacare and the EPA. Sure enough, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor announced on Thursday that he’s going to ask governors around the country about their licensing practices. (Thanks for reading, Eric!)

“I think on average across the country it's 372 days to become a licensed cosmetologist. But if you look at a position like an emergency medical technician, it's only 33 days required,” Cantor said at the American Enterprise Institute, where reform conservatives unveiled their new agenda. “Most people who don't have the higher education degree, they really deserve us to exert extra effort to tear down these barriers.”