But divesting just from coal-mining stocks should, financially, have “little or no endowment impact,” Hennessy said. The university, he said, can put the dollars it was investing into coal-mining companies into other energy sources—perhaps other fossil fuels—which, like coal stocks, help guard the endowment against the threat of inflation. Moreover, Stanford will remain invested in coal consumption. The divestment doesn’t apply to stocks of power companies that burn coal. And it doesn’t apply to shares in steel makers, Hennessy noted, for whom a fuel source other than coal isn’t readily apparent.

Stanford officials contend that divesting from coal-mining stocks comports with California’s energy mix. To be sure, California is hardly independent of coal: It gets less than 1 percent of its electricity from coal-fired power plants located in California, but it imports a larger amount of coal-fired electricity from other states. Still, according to state figures, 7.5 percent of the power California consumes comes from coal—less than half the percentage California gets from renewable power. The single biggest chunk of the state’s electricity comes from natural gas.

Many other states where activists are pushing for fossil-fuel divestment rely much more heavily on coal. Among them is Massachusetts, home of Harvard University, where a student group called Divest Harvard is calling on the school to begin divesting its $32 billion endowment from fossil fuels.

In the future, Hennessy said, it’s conceivable Stanford might approve additional “narrowly structured” fossil-fuel divestments—for instance, of stocks in companies that produce oil from tar sands, a particularly energy-intensive way to get petroleum out of the ground. “We might get a targeted divestment request around that,” he said. “That would be something that would have to be considered in the process.”

In the two weeks since Stanford made its coal-divestment decision, the move has drawn plenty of criticism. Some call it meaningless. They argue nothing Stanford does will much affect coal consumption, which, whatever happens in the U.S., is soaring in developing countries such as China and India. Hennessy said Stanford is under no illusions that its decision will affect coal consumption around the globe. “We don’t expect this to solve global warming or put coal out of business,” he said. “We’re not on a campaign to end it. We’re just on a campaign to prevent ourselves from being complicit in the continued use” of it.

Other critics say divestment is an ineffective strategy for social change. They contend the university should hold onto its stock in coal-mining companies and then use its leverage as a shareholder to agitate from the inside. Hennessy said he buys that argument in certain cases, notably with companies that produce natural gas. By holding onto gas stocks, Stanford can push gas producers to make operational changes that would reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from gas production, Hennessy said: “We would rather be at the shareholders’ table” in the case of gas. But he said Stanford officials don’t believe there will be an economically viable way anytime soon to slash greenhouse-gas emissions from coal.

That calculus could change. Scientists might figure out how to capture and store greenhouse-gas emissions from coal—a technology known as carbon sequestration—at an affordable price. “If we make the magic breakthrough on carbon sequestration and it’s at reasonable cost, then we would say, ‘That’s fine, coal meets an environmental standard that we would aspire to.’ And we’d be happy to reinvest,” Hennessy said. “The feeling was we’re a long way from that.”