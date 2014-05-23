Cover enough press conferences on Capitol Hill and you'll quickly develop a reliable taxonomy of reporters. Among others, there are dogged beat-workers, who use the access to extrude whatever information they can from legislators and advance their stories; and there are headline makers who want the quote—or better yet the footage—that makes the evening news that night or the front page the next day.

At two different Capitol press conferences Thursday, Fusion's Jorge Ramos managed to pull off both. And in so doing he gave the regulars a crash course in the twin frustrations immigration reformers and immigrants themselves have been dealing with for months now.

"Why are you blocking immigration reform?" he asked John Boehner, who bobbed and weaved around Ramos' haymakers using familiar excuses about how it's all Barack Obama's fault.

On the other side of the Capitol he pressed Harry Reid with equal bluntness.