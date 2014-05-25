The most anticipated election in Ukraine's history is underway today as thousands head to the polls to select the country's next president. There are early reports of record turnout throughout the country, but not all citizens will get to cast their vote—in the eastern regions, many polling stations will remain closed under threat of violence from separatist militias.

There are 21 candidates running for the presidency, but only two have polled in the double digits: Petro Poroshenko and Yulia Tymoshenko.

Poroshenko, who has consistently outpaced Tymoshenko in the polls, will have to win over 50 percent of the vote today in order to avoid a run-off; polls close at 8 p.m. With violence escalating in eastern Ukraine, there is pressure for the election to be decided today in order to avoid giving separatists more time to foment unrest in the east. Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli was killed in Slavyansk on Sunday, the Italian Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Ukraine's interim leaders joined the crowd in Kiev to cast their votes, and Ukrainian citizens around the world headed to local consulates to participate.