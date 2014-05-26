Petro Poroshenko has won the presidential election of Ukraine with 53.75 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff; 13.11 percent of voters chose former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. International observers are reporting that the election was generally free and fair, “largely in line with international commitments.” Poroshenko’s inauguration will be held as soon as June 9, Kiev Post reports.

While many polling stations were shuttered in eastern Ukraine under threats of violence from separatists, 15 percent of voters were able to participate in Donetsk, while Luhansk reported a 40 percent turnout. Nationwide, about 60 percent of the electorate turned out to vote.

In a press conference Monday morning, Poroshenko made a number of statements indicating how he will steer the embattled country. For starters, he promised to step up the anti-terrorist operation in the east and to improve the equipment of Ukraine’s defense forces, which initially found themselves drastically ill-prepared to stave off incursions by pro-Russian forces. “The anti-terrorist operation will not and cannot last for months, it will last just for hours,” Poroshenko said, according to the Kyiv Post. He also said that interim Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk would keep his post, emphasized that opening a dialogue with residents of the eastern regions—but not the “terrorist” separatist forces there—would be his first priority, and said he will try to return Crimea to Ukraine. “Poroshenko made clear he would explore all available legal channels to secure the return of the Black Sea peninsula to Kiev's rule,” Reuters reports. The billionaire businessman said he will sell his major holding, the chocolate conglomerate Roshen, but not the Channel 5, the major opposition TV network that he owns.

President Obama congratulated Ukrainians for “making their voices heard by voting in their presidential election today,” in an official statement. “The United States looks forward to working with the next President, as well as the democratically elected parliament, to support Ukraine’s efforts to enact important political and economic reforms,” Obama said. Poroshenko said he will call for parliamentary elections sometime this year. Alongside the presidential election, Kyiv also elected a new mayor, Vitali Klitschko.