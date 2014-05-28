The problem here is that even though a stranger to death penalty law might be tempted to read the holding in Hall as a rebuke to Florida and as a resounding endorsement of the important principle first articulated in Atkins, the same regime the Court rebuked is a regime the Court has repeatedly countenanced. And it isn’t the first time this has happened.

This Court has a pattern of articulating a principle, then stepping back and allowing lower courts to gut it. And, at least in the context of capital punishment, this pattern stretches all the way back to the beginning of the modern death penalty era.

For example, in Lockett v. Ohio, decided in 1978, the Supreme Court held that defendants facing execution were guaranteed the right to put mitigating evidence before the jury, and have the jury take that mitigating evidence into account in deciding whether death was the appropriate punishment. When the Court upheld the Texas death penalty law two years earlier, it indicated it believed the Texas law satisfied this criterion.

It turned out the Court was wrong; Texas didn’t allow juries to give effect to mitigating evidence after all. But the Court did not actually get around to saying so until 1989, in a case called Penry v. Lynaugh. In Penry, the Court finally realized the Texas statute did not satisfy the Constitution, and it told Texas to fix it.

Texas eventually did fix it, but in the meantime, literally hundreds of people had arrived on death row before the fix was made. Many of them went back to state or federal court and said they deserved new trials because, as the Supreme Court had recognized in Penry, their previous trials were unconstitutional. But the lower courts—like the Florida legislature—were more concerned about enabling executions than adhering to the rule of law. So they interpreted the Court’s decision in such a way that hardly anybody not himself named Penry could prevail.

And this went on for year after year after year. Eventually, in a trilogy of decisions, the Supreme Court slapped down both the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, holding that the lower courts’ interpretation of Penry had no basis in what the Supreme Court had actually said or decided. But those decisions came 15 years after the lower courts had set out on their journey of evisceration. Scores of Texas inmates whose rights under Penry had been abridged were already dead.

Hall fits precisely this pattern. The Court decided Atkins in 2002. The Florida legislature and then the Florida Supreme Court set out to undermine it. The same thing happened in Texas. In 2004, just two years after Atkins was decided, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals (the highest criminal court in the state) decided a case involving a death row inmate named Jose Briseno. Even though the Supreme Court held that the Constitution categorically forbids the execution of those with an intellectual disability, the Texas court ruled that, in its judgment, some people with intellectual disability are nonetheless eligible for execution. As a result, numerous inmates with IQ scores at or below the 70 threshold have been executed.

When the Supreme Court has a dozen or more opportunities to uphold the rule of law but doesn’t, when it has a dozen or more cases where it could remind the lower courts that it, and not they, are the final interpreters of the Constitution but doesn’t, the fact that it finally gets around to acting in a case like Hall doesn’t really mean very much. Florida got away with lawlessness for years. Texas is still getting away with it. A Court that acts only when its actions will have virtually no impact is a lackey, not a leader.

To be sure, Hall will give fresh ammunition to lawyers in all death penalty jurisdictions where the principle identified in Atkins has been chiseled away or even ignored. The problem is, most of their clients have long since been buried.